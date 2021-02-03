30s star Elissa Landi left Hollywood for this reason, book reveals: I wasted 7 good years of my life there

EXCLUSIVE: After directing 33 films and starring alongside Laurence Olivier and Cary Grant, Elissa Landi left Hollywood without regret.

The actress, who died in 1948 at the age of 43, has since been seemingly forgotten over time – at least until now.

Author Scott OBrien, who has written seven biographies on classic film legends, recently published his eighth book dedicated to the late star titled “Elissa Landi: Empress of Emotion Cinemas”. For his latest book, OBrien searched for archived documents as well as connections to Landis’ daughter and niece, piecing together a life story that had not been told before.

Landis’s daughter, Caroline Landi Thomas, wrote the foreword to the books.

“She intrigued me,” OBrien told Fox News. “Her name sometimes comes up among classic moviegoers, but she didn’t have the same visibility as, for example, Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth or Lana Turner, who had big studios to promote them for years. Elissa never had this. show interest and give it some visibility, but not a large studio. “

Landi was born Elisabeth Marie Christine Khnelt in Venice, Italy. She was raised in Austria and educated in England, which sparked rumors that she was a descendant of Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria.

“One of the burdens that Elissa had to face most of her life was that her mother Carolines pretended to be the illegitimate daughter of Empress Elisabeth of Austria,” OBrien explained. “Caroline wrote a book in 1914 titled The Secret of an Empress Trying to Prove Her Royal Lineage. Few critics believed her story.”

While Landis dreamed of becoming a writer, she made her stage debut. When she arrived at Fox Studios in the fall of 1930, the novelist already had nine films and more than a dozen plays to her credit.

After a screen test, Landi signed a three-year contract in Hollywood where she was set to become the next high profile woman wanted alongside Greta Garbo and Marlene Dietrich. She has been nicknamed “the empress of emotions”.

“Unfortunately, they didn’t really give him any real knockout roles,” OBrien said. “And they didn’t want to loan it to other studios. It felt like there were a lot of missed opportunities during his time in Hollywood. She also didn’t like the idea of ​​being labeled.

“When you think of stars like Marilyn Monroe, Jayne Mansfield, Hedy Lamar, Lana Turner – they all represented a certain type,” he continued. “And in the roles they played, there was a similarity. You knew what to expect from a Monroe movie. Elissa didn’t want to be ranked. But Hollywood is famous for typing people up. She didn’t want to. being a glamor star every time she walked. She didn’t want to fit into that picture. It worked against her. “

While Landi remained busy acting through the 1930s, she was dubbed “Hollywood’s Loneliest Woman” because she rarely mingled with the set at parties. Los Angeles Times reported. According to the media outlet, she was so reluctant that her seven-year marriage to London lawyer John Cecil Lawrence only became known in Hollywood after their divorce in 1935.

“I have little to offer the usual Hollywood group,” Landi said, quoted by the outlet. “I love solitude. I love being alone, as far as human beings are concerned. I have six dogs and five cats to mark on my heels.”

Landis’ best-known role is that of Cecil B. DeMille’s 1932 “Sign of the Cross”. She was loaned to Paramount to play Mercia, an innocent Christian. The epic drama about the Roman Emperor Nero was so controversial due to its provocative and lewd scenes that the Catholic Church created The Legion of Decency, which aimed to identify any questionable content depicted in the films.

It wouldn’t be until 1989, when UCLA restored the film to its original glory.

“The whole movie is spectacular,” OBrien said. “It was natural. The whole film has all the extravagant qualities you would expect from a DeMille film. It also contains a lot of contemporary elements.”

“Elissa had a subtlety that few actresses had,” OBrien shared. “She never overrated or made a bigger, more dramatic scene just for the show. She didn’t do that. She had a real edge that is also very modern.”

Despite praise over the years, Landi aspired to play other roles that would not characterize her.

According to OBriens’ book, when asked if she was happy with the pieces offered by the studio, Landi replied, “Good God, no.”

“Watch that horrible part in After the Thin Man [1936]”She explained.” They said it was a big picture – well, what about? My share was not large. But I decided not to let the studio say I’m picky, so I do all the roles they give me and I don’t say anything. “

“She had a lot of fans and one of her champions was Irving Thalberg, a major MGM producer,” OBrien said. “He really believed that Elissa could be a big star. However, Louis B. Mayer, who ran MGM, was not interested in her.”

Thalberg died suddenly in 1936 at the age of 37 from pneumonia. A year later, Landi was cast in the 1937’s “The Thirteenth Chair”, a role where she only had 10 lines.

“It’s easy to see why she didn’t want to support Hollywood anymore,” OBrien said. “She lost her champion which was Thalberg and they kept putting her in all those B movies where she got a third and fourth billing. She was someone who had already had the first or second billing. C was the last straw. “

Landi finally left Hollywood in the late summer of 1937. She said, “Hollywood – I wasted seven good years of my life there.”

“Columns of gossip would say Elissa Landi left Hollywood – what happened to her? O’Brien said. “Elissa knew that gossip was used to punish people who spoke badly about Hollywood. The reality is that she didn’t give up her career. She gave up Hollywood.”

In 1943, Landi married Curtis Thomas who made her dream of becoming a mother come true. She welcomed a daughter a year later in 1944, whom she named after her mother.

According to OBrien, Thomas was gay.

“Caroline revealed it to me,” he says. “Elissa most likely knew Curtis sexually [preference] at the time she died. They had been married for five years. “

“Caroline told me that her father was a kind and gentle presence in her life,” he continued. “They traveled together in Europe for several years. Curtis was often accompanied by a young protege. As Curtis was born in 1905, his generation didn’t really talk about their sexual preferences. He and Elissa were still married at the time of his death.”

“[Later] in the early 1950s he considered entering the priesthood, a common place of escape for homosexuals of his generation, “OBrien said.” Instead, he just taught. [Looking back,] Curtis was very supportive of Elissas’ career and he didn’t mind being a stay-at-home dad while she was on tour. “

OBrien said Landis’ final years were far from tragic. The family lived in Kingston, New York, where they immersed themselves in writing, performing and speaking. She has performed over 40 roles on stage and has had numerous radio credits to her name.

“She liked this movie a lot more than Hollywood,” he said. “She was really happy the last few years with her husband Curtis.”

But Landi faced the last curtain sooner than she expected. She died of cancer that had spread from her abdomen to her brain. Caroline was only four years old.

Today, Landi has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. OBrien is hoping her new book will introduce her to a new generation of classic movie fans.

“I hope my book will help readers appreciate its performance,” he said. “And I hope this helps readers understand the real Elissa Landi better.”