Akshay Kumar replica as Rihanna, other celebrities support farmers’ protest





Akshay Kumar’s refusal came with the statement released by the Center today in which he criticized comments made by international celebrities.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Shortly after American singer Rihanna and other celebrities tweeted in support of the farmers protest, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar took to the microblogging website and posted several tweets with the hashtags # IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether. The star actor’s denial came with the statement released by the Center today in which he criticized remarks made by international celebrities and said the facts on the matter should be checked before rushing to comment on it. , and claimed that the “temptation” of sensationalist hashtags and views on social media is “neither correct nor responsible.” Sharing the government’s statement, Kumar wrote, “Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts made to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support a friendly resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda “. Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Lets support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

February 3, 2021 Kumar shared the statement released by the Foreign Office, after Rihanna, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, US actress Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, and several other prominent figures have turned to Twitter to lend their voice. protests by farmers that lasted for months against three newly passed agricultural laws. The MEA said some “vested interests” were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small portion of farmers in some parts of the country had reservations about the agricultural reforms that were passed by the government. Parliament after extensive debate and discussion. . “Before we rush to comment on such matters, we urge that the facts be verified and that a proper understanding of the issues at stake be undertaken,” the MEA said in the statement. “The temptation to use sensational hashtags and comments on social media, especially when used by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” he said. Besides Akshay Kumar, other celebrities who tweeted in solidarity with the government were filmmaker Karan Johar and actors Ajay Devgn and Suneil Shetty. “Do not fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It is important to stay united at this time without any internal struggle,” Ajay Devgn tweeted. “We always have to have a big picture of things, because there is nothing more dangerous than a half-truth,” tweeted Suneil Shetty. Karan Johar said: “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is caution and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do all we can to find solutions that work for all – our farmers are the thorny backbone of India. we don’t let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether “ (With contributions from agencies) Posted by:

Abhinav gupta







