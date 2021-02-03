Bollywood vs. Rihanna as #IndiaAgainstPropaganda Trends





Let’s clear our heads a bit and try to figure out roughly what’s going on. It all started with farmers protesting against the government’s rather inhumane laws. In an attempt to prevent the execution of these laws, they have launched demonstrations. Last night Rihanna tweeted about the ongoing farmer protests. And so, here we have another blasphemy unfolding as celebrities tend to #IndiaAgainstPropaganda. Does that sound a lot like Bollywood vs. Rihanna? Where are we going? Following Rihanna, many other international figures have also spoken. Names include Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa, and a handful of others. With the government under scrutiny, this appears to have become a Bollywood case against Rihanna. So much in the name of democracy? After a declaration from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, many celebrities have tweeted about it. Bollywood is all the rage #IndiaAgainstPropaganda with another hashtag of “India Together”. Some of the names that are part of the #IndiaAgainstPropaganda celebrity trend include Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and more. Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Lets support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021 We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do everything in our power to find solutions that work for all of our farmers who are the backbone of India. Let no one divide us. #IndiaTogether – Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 3, 2021 Do not fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It is important to stay united at this hour without any bowel struggle #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda – Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 3, 2021 We must always have a big picture of things, because there is nothing more dangerous than the half-truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda @ hiteshjain33 https://t.co/7rNZ683ZAU – Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 3, 2021 If Chandler Bing could say just one thing now, he would ask himself the question: Could this be messed up? Not to mention, Kangana Ranaut seems to be on a roll on Twitter. She also chose an argument with Diljit Dosanjh once again. Among other things, she also responded to Rihanna’s tweet, making things darker. At a time when the ongoing farmer protests need support, we have Indians promoting different propaganda. While celebrities tend to #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, many seem to have criticized them for the same. Internet users and they are not satisfied after all because the tweets did not go very well. In addition, there are also reports that the central government has asked Twitter to delete certain Tweets. Moreover, if not respected, the government could penalize Twitter. It’s not just about Bollywood vs. Rihanna, but a lot more about what they should stand up for. Time and time again, Bollywood has been rather blind to what is right. It turns out that this is just one of those examples.







