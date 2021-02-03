The Weeknd sets new show dates as first major tour of 2022 announced





Seems like The Weeknd is confident the world will be ready for a massive concert release around this time next year. On the first major world tour anyone has announced for 2022, the R&B star unveiled a new itinerary for his After Hours tour, initially scheduled for 2020 and then postponed amid the pandemic to this year. It includes a postponed date at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, now set for January. 27, 2022. This show was originally scheduled for last summer and then postponed to this month of June. The Weeknd has added 39 shows to the new After Hours program, which is scheduled to launch on January 14, 2022 in Vancouver and run through November 16, 2022 in London. For previously announced shows, existing tickets will be honored and new tickets will go on sale today. For the newly added shows and markets, tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Monday local time. It’s a high-profile impact for the Toronto-born Abel Tesfaye singer-songwriter: He’ll be playing Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, following the release on Friday of a collection of career hits titled ” The Highlights ”. Meanwhile, the “Blinding Lights” histrack continues its reign, recording another week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. The single has now spent 47 weeks in the Top 10, an all-time record. More:SiriusXM launches Aretha, Motown, Hendrix and Miles Davis channels for Black History Month More:When will the concerts return to Detroit? As the vaccine unfolds, the places are guarded but full of hope The Weeknd, After Hours Tour 2022 (Newly added shows marked with an asterisk *) North American leg January 14: Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena January 15: Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena January 17: Edmonton, Alta. Rogers Square January 19: Winnipeg, Man. Bell MTS Place January 21: St. Paul, Minnesota Xcel Energy Center January 23: Chicago United Center January 24: Chicago United Center * January 26: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum * January 27: Detroit Little Caesars Arena January 29: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena January 30: Cleveland Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse February 1: Toronto Scotiabank Arena February 2: Toronto Scotiabank Arena February 3: Montreal Bell Center February 5: Newark Prudential Center February 6: Uncasville Mohegan Sun February 8: Boston TD Garden February 9: Boston TD Garden * February 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center February 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center * February 13: Washington, DC Capital One Arena February 15: Charlotte Spectrum Center February 16: Nashville Bridgestone Arena February 19: Kansas City T-Mobile Center * Feb. 20: Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center February 22: New Orleans Smoothie King Center * February 24: Houston Toyota Center February 25: Dallas American Airlines Center February 27: Denver Ball Arena March 1: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena March 3: Portland, Oregon Moda Center March 4: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena * March 6: Sacramento Golden 1 Center March 8: Oakland Oakland Arena March 9: SAP Center in San Jose March 11: Los Angeles The Forum * March 13: San Diego Pechanga Arena March 15: Anaheim, California Honda Center March 16: Anaheim, California Honda Center * March 18: Los Angeles Staples Center March 19: Los Angeles Staples Center March 20: Los Angeles Staples Center March 22: Glendale, Ariziba Gila River Arena March 25: Ft. Worth Dickies Arena March 28: Orlando Amway Center March 29: Miami AmericanAirlines Arena March 30: Miami AmericanAirlines Arena April 1: Atlanta State Farm Arena April 3: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center * April 4: New York Madison Square Garden April 5: New York Madison Square Garden * April 7: Elmont, New York UBS Arena * April 8: Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center April 10: Toronto Scotiabank Arena April 11: Toronto Scotiabank Arena * April 14: St. Louis Enterprise Center April 16: Omaha CHI Health Center Omaha April 18: Austin Moody Center * April 19: San Antonio AT&T Center April 23: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena * April 24: Phoenix Phoenix Suns Arena * April 27: Fresno Save Mart Center * April 30: Spokane, Washington Spokane Arena * May 01: Tacoma, Washington Tacoma Dome More:‘One punch’: The Weeknd says Grammy Awards ‘mean nothing to me now’ after shocking snob More:The Weeknd set to perform at Super Bowl 2021 halftime show European leg Sep 10: Helsinki, Finland Hartwall Arena * September 13: Stockholm, Sweden Ericcson Globe September 15: Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena September 16: Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena * Sep 18: Oslo, Norway Telenor September 20: Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena September 21: Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena September 23: Munich, Germany Olympiahalle September 24: Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena September 26: Vienna, Austria Stadthalle * Sept. 28: Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis Sept. 29: Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis * October 1: Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena * Oct. 3: Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome Oct. 4: Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome * October 6: London, UK The O2 October 7: London, UK The O2 October 8: London, UK The O2 October 10: Manchester, UK Manchester Arena October 11: Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena October 13: Belfast, UK SSE Arena Belfast * October 15: Newcastle, UK Utilita Arena October 16: London, UK The O2 October 18: Paris, France Accorhotels Arena October 19: Paris, France Accorhotels Arena October 20: Paris, France Accorhotels Arena Oct. 22: Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena * October 24: Madrid, Spain Wizink Center * October 25: Lisbon, Portugal Altice Arena * Oct. 28: Barcelona, ​​Spain Palau Sant Jordi * Oct. 29: Montpellier, France South of France Arena * November 1: Milan, Italy Mediolanum Forum * November 2: Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion * November 4: Budapest, Hungary Arena * November 5: Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena Nov. 7: Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena * November 10: Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena * Nov. 12: Lyon, France Halle Tony Garnier * November 13: Paris, France Accorhotels Arena * November 15: Glasgow, Scotland SSE Hydro * November 16 London, United Kingdom The O2 *

