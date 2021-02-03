Top Bollywood Guns Head South For Greater Range





New Delhi: Bollywood’s romance with the great commercial cinema of the South continues in the months to come. While the trend is not new, a new crop of Hindi stars is springing up in the near future. Over the next few months, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will be seen “RRR” from maker “Bahubali” SS Rajamouli along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon join Yash in “KGF: Chapter 2”, Sonu Sood returns to the South in the Chiranjeevi-star “Acharya”, while Big B and Deepika Padukone co-star with Prabhas in an upcoming untitled film. The new list of Bollywood imports to the South follows recent forays by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha among many others, who have worked in southern productions for a wider audience. “Today, the southern film production houses of Kannada, Telugu and Tamil are making big-budget action films that resonate with Indian sentiments. You add Bollywood stars and you get locked mass circuits. By mass tours I mean Tier Cities 2 and 3, a large part of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. In addition, the value of dubbing is increasing and satellite prices are skyrocketing. Previously, only Salman Khan made such large films, ”says Sreedhar Pillai, Chennai-based business analyst. about the tendency to recruit big Bollywood stars that the big producers of the South are discovering again. Pillai thinks it’s a win-win for Bollywood actors as well. “The reach for them is also greater, which was not there before. Solo hero movies in Hindi haven’t gotten a good response in the South. Plus, actors get a lot of money and money. good banners, so it works for them, ”he added. we take a look at current sub-productions that feature some of Bollywood’s biggest names as well as Southern superstars. RRR The staging of SS Rajamouli has been the buzz since its announcement. The film has Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Production began in 2019 while Alia joined the sets in December 2020. The unit recently wrapped up filming for the film’s climactic scene and the film is slated for release in October this year. Unconfirmed rumors have stated that the film has a budget of over Rs 450 crore. KGF Chapter 2 The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “KGF: Chapter 1” brings back superstar Kannada Yash as Rocky the Gangster. An added attraction in the sequel is the presence of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in the cast. While Raveena plays Ramika Sen, described as a powerful figure in history from now on, Dutt is cast as the antagonist Adheera. The film is slated for release in July this year. Untitled Prabhas movie with Big B and Deepika The untitled film promises to be a mega-affair, uniting superstar Telugu Prabhas with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and superstar actress Deepika Padukone. The film will be directed by Nag Ashwin and is scheduled for release in 2022. Acharya The highly anticipated Chiranjeevi star has Telugu superstar’s son Ram Charan as his producer. The film will have Bollywood actor Sonu Sood playing a central role. Shot in Hyderabad, the film is slated for release in May this year. By Yashika Mathur LOTS OF DROPS MAKE AN OCEAN Support Karnataka’s quality independent journalism with a small contribution. CLICK HERE to support now







