Supergirl’s Azie Tesfai is the first Arrowverse actor to write a CW DCTV show





Supergirl actor Azie Tesfai wrote an episode for Supergirl’s final season, making her the first Arrowverse actor to write for The CW’s DCTV shows.

Super girlAzie Tesfai is the first Arrowverse actor to write an episode for one of The CW’s DCTV shows. Deadlineconfirmed Tesfai, who plays Kelly Olsen in the Arrowverse, co-wrote episode 12 of Super girlthe sixth and final season with supervising producer J. Holtham. “I am very grateful to be writing for the final season of Supergirls. It has been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and a queer character in the DC Universe,” Tesfai said. “Working in our amazing writers room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and stimulating experience. Writing is such a passion for me and I am delighted to continue this creative journey.” Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Arrowverse’s Batwoman / Supergirl Crossover Officially Canceled A former US Army soldier and psychologist, Kelly is the sister of Jimmy Olsen and made her Arrowverse debut in Super girl Season 4. She then began dating Kara Danvers’ sister Alex, and spent much of Season 5 developing virtual reality technology to treat Obsidian North trauma. Over time, however, she helped uncover and expose a much darker conspiracy behind the technology. “Azie has been an integral part of Supergirl for two seasons and when she expressed the desire to write this episode we were thrilled,” Super girl said executive producer Sarah Schechter. “We couldn’t be more excited or proud. She is deeply talented and her perspective is a welcome addition.” RELATED: Why Batman Beyond Should Join The CW’s Arrowverse Although Tesfai is the first Arrowverse actor to write for The CW’s DCTV universe, other Arrowverse actors have directed episodes of Super girl before. David Harewood, who plays J’onn J’onzz / Martian Manhunter on the series, has directed three episodes of the series so far, including Season 5’s “Back to the Future – Part One” and “Immortal Kombat” .Super girl Star Melissa Benoist also made her directorial debut in the Season 5 episode, “Deus Lex Machina”. David Ramsey, who plays John Diggle in Arrowverse, will actually direct Tesfai episode Super girl, having already done a couple of episodes ofThe arrow. He will also reprise his role as Diggle on the Arrowverse shows. Superman & Lois, Flash, Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Super girl this season, in addition to directing five episodes of series like Superman & Lois, in the same way Super girl. Super girl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers, David Harewood as Martian Manhunter, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, Nicole Maines as Dreamer and Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5. Season 6 has yet to receive a premiere date. KEEP READING: Supergirl Poster Teases More Reign In Season 6 Source: Deadline WandaVision Theory: Ads Reflect Wanda’s Tragic Past

