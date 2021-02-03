Former Instagram model YouTuber claims responsibility for changing iconic Hollywood sign to Hollyboob ‘

Former Los Angeles Instagram model Julia Rose and YouTuber Jack Tenney were among six people arrested Monday for altering the iconic California Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob.”

Julia Rose, who was banned from the social media platform last year and who had previously dated YouTube star Jake Paul, told Fox News on Tuesday that she met Tenney through a mutual friend and had consulted his channel.

Tenney and his “Joogsquad” had already received wide attention for their “Prank Megalodon Shark” in Florida, and Rose said part of that was how she determined he was the man for the job.

SIX ARRESTED FOR CHANGING THE ICONIC SIGN OF HOLLYWOOD TO READ ‘HOLLYBOOB’

“It’s been about six months [in the making]… lots of variations on the idea, a bunch of different tarps, there was a lot of trial and error, and – you know – it took a long time to get to the point where we felt confident with our plan, ”Tenney said. After two attempts to start over and actually succeed … “

Tenney had traveled to California from Florida twice for two weeks to oversee the project.

He noted that the Hollywood Sign Website helped make the shot possible by providing the influencer team with the exact dimensions of each letter.

“So we could build our ‘Bs’ to the exact size of the ‘Bones’. It was so helpful, ”Tenney said.

Using a covered double stroller, the group pushed the tarps up the hill in Griffith Park and jumped over the fence. They had changed the sign in 30 minutes.

Agents from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Griffith Park guards were waiting for them.

Tenney told Fox News they “have full confidence” that they will be arrested, but that they have to do whatever they can to be successful in their pursuit.

LAPD captain Steve Lurie said KTLA On Monday, personnel observed the group under video surveillance at around 1:15 p.m. PT, before a police helicopter intervened at the scene.

The incident could be characterized as vandalism “because the sign was not damaged”, he said, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The Times also reported that the police presence would be increased for several days as a result of the incident.

“A few hours ago a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. The landmarks in Los Angeles are precious to us @LAPDHollywood and it was not cool (not to mention the pretty steep and dangerous terrain),” Lurie tweeted . “Hollywood patrol officers arrested the six individuals.”

The six people involved – whose names were not immediately made public – were reportedly charged with trespassing offenses and The Hollywood Reporter said the sign has since returned to normal.

“The cops were so… they let us cooperate. They were so nice. They made the process really easy,” Tenney recalls.

“So I just have to yell at the Hollywood police and the LAPD. They were so quick to catch us. You know, they immediately sent helicopters. But, they didn’t put themselves in danger,” he said. he told me. “They did everything they could to keep us from hurting ourselves, and they were extremely helpful throughout the process. So that was really appreciated.”

Following their arrest, Rose tweeted Monday evening that she had just been released from prison.

“[Just] got out of jail …. wbu[?]Rose said in a Tweeter.

In a publication Earlier in the day which has since received more than 9,500 likes, Rose wrote that she had “finally fixed the Hollywood sign”.

Shortly after her Monday night tweets, Rose shared a TikTok video in which she is seen handcuffed from the area by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

She also retweeted Tenney, who was actively posting to Joogsquad’s Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube accounts.

“WE DID THAT S ** T!” Tenney wrote in a tweet, also tweet images of his arrest with the caption: “Boob’s Ultimate Job.”

In one video, Tenney told his more than 5.57 million followers that he and Rose worked together to “prank the whole state of California.”

In an Instagram story posted early Tuesday morning, Tenney wrote that her followers “had no idea what was to come”, and tagged Servant Skummy YouTuber and what appeared to be real estate agent Rick Steiermann’s account. In his own story, Diener tagged Tucker Hennessy – who had also posted a photo of his arrest.

During the initial report of TMZ said the group had told authorities they had succeeded in raising public awareness about breast cancer, Tenney and Rose said they had a different motive.

"The reason I wanted to do it was [that] I wanted to get Adam Mosseri's attention," Rose explained. "I really truly believe that censorship is an uphill battle right now and I do think that you know my personal and business account with over five million followers was disabled even though I feel like I'm doing safer content than Playboy."

Rose is the founder of Shag Mag, an adult magazine that features Instagram models.

While raising breast cancer awareness is not their intention, the duo told Fox News they are glad they did.

However, while they did point out that most of the reactions to the prank were overwhelmingly positive and bigger than they thought, not everyone was amused.

In a statement to Fox News, Hollywood Sign Trust chairman Mark Panatier praised the LAPD and Griffith Park rangers for their help.

“Thanks to the efforts of the Hollywood Division of the LAPD and the Park Rangers at Griffith Park, the sign security and video surveillance system put an end to vandalism today,” he said.

“It’s a shame that there are those who think changing the sign is good sport but this renowned icon should be appreciated and not belittled,” Panatier added.

Rose said she felt like there would always be “no matter what you are trying to accomplish” reviews.

Tenney said his main goal is to make people laugh without causing damage or property damage.

“And we are able to push censorship and how that has been a real problem with Julia and I also had problems with my YouTube channel,” he remarked. “So whatever we do, we always want to make sure we give it a positive spin.”

“We never try to upset anyone, to drive someone crazy. It’s all in the light humor … You know, because of what happened to Julia, we also try to push the censorship, ”Tenney concluded.

This is not the first time that individuals have attempted to modify the 98-year-old monument.

In 2017, artist Zach Fernandez changed the sign to read “Hollyweed” and in 1987 he said “Holywood” before the Pope’s visit.