Entertainment
What the country star says about the vaccine and its new Super Bowl commercial
Well I work 365 (days a year). I always work 5 to 9, 9 to 5. I work every hour of the night and day, she says. Whatever you have to do, you have to do it, however many hours it takes.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Parton talked about returning “9 to 5” as part of this year’s Super Bowl, million dollar donation to coronavirus research and remember her brother Randy Parton, who passed away last month. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Are you excited to be a part of this year’s Super Bowl?
Parton: I’ve been asked several times to be part of it. It’s still such a big commitment. I’m always a little disgusting. I know it’s just a big commitment. If you do good, you do good. If you hurt, you hurt in front of all these people. It seemed like the perfect way to do it.
What was it like to write 9 to 5 over 40 years ago?
Parton: This song stays so true to the people that go out, you get up in the morning, you wobble in the kitchen, you pour your coffee, you try to get your butt moving, you try to get up and get down to business knowing that you have to do it. I am very happy. This is the 40th anniversary of the “9 to 5” since movie came out of. We’re celebrating, so it couldn’t have happened at a better time.
You donated $ 1 million to coronavirus research, what prompted you to do this?
Parton: Well, I am my heart. I am a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me in the right direction and let me know what to do. When the pandemic first hit it was my first thought I have to do something to try and help find a vaccine. “I just did some research with the folks at Vanderbilt (University), they’re wonderful people, they’ve been so good over the years to my people in times of illness and all that, I just asked if I could give a million dollars to research a vaccine.
I get a lot more credit than I deserve, I think, but I was just happy to be a part of it all.
Have you had your chance?
Parton: No. I’m not going to have mine until other people get theirs. I don’t want it to sound like I’m skipping the line just because I donated the money. I am very funny about it. I’ll get mine, but I’ll wait. I’m at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75. I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, no, don’t do that. Looks like you’re just doing a show. None of my work is really like that. I wasn’t doing it for a show. I’ll get mine. I want it. I’ll get it. When I get it I’ll probably do it on camera so people know it and tell them the truth, if I have symptoms and stuff. Hope this will encourage people. I’m not going to skip the line just because I could.
Credit: Jordan Strauss
How does it feel to be 75?
Parton: Well, I plan to stay a lot longer. I’m not planning on slowing down because the number says I should. I don’t care about it. I wake up with new dreams every day. I try to make the most of every year that I have lived. I’ve been doing this since I was little. I’ll do this until I knock myself over. Hopefully it won’t be anytime soon.
Your brother Randy recently passed away from cancer. How are you holding up?
Parton: Well, I was heartbroken. We loved him so much. He fought really hard last year. Randy was a wonderful artist, an artist. He was very dear to me. He was one of my younger brothers. I lost my little brother last year, around the same time of year. It was really a double whammy for all of us. There is a kind of peace that comes from knowing that he’s at peace and that he’s in pain, and we didn’t like that. He is very much loved. You just move with a hole in your heart and a knot in your stomach. You just think about him, love him, try to keep your precious memories. You must continue. Were a close family, therefore supported each other.
