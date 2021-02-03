Bollywood celebrities take advantage of the small drop in temperature and take out their winter gear. Whether it’s the red carpet, airport looks, or birthday parties, B-town divas are fans of boots. The easiest way to try this trend is to wear a few high waisted boots with thin jeans and toss them in a jacket and condition bag.

Our fashionistas Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora and many more have been spotted several times putting on boots and styling them in the most amazing way. For your next outing, that’s all the motivation you need! Now is the best time to grab a pair or two if you don’t have one. But it’s not just about style, it’s more about making a statement!

