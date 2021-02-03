Entertainment
Daniel in The Drowning, actor Cody Molko who has a famous musician dad!
Cody Molko is the young actor who currently stars as Daniel in Channel 5’s new hit The Drowning.
But who is this young actor? And what else has he been in? And who is his famous father?
Get the answers to these questions and more below.
How old is Cody Molko?
Cody Molko is an actor aged around 16.
Born in 2005, his parents are Brian Molko and Helena Berg.
Who is Brian Molko?
Cody has a very famous father. Her father is Brian Molko, 48, who is the singer, lyricist and guitarist of the group Placebo.
Read more: How Jill Halfpenny Channels Real-Life Grief in The Drowning
Placebo is an English rock band that Brian founded in 1994. They are particularly known for their unique sound which combines glam rock with Emo and alternative rock.
To date, the group has sold around 11 million albums worldwide and they have released seven studio albums. Each of these were the top 20 hits in UK album sales.
What did Brian say about his son Cody?
Brian says Cody also has a great ear for music and has played raw demos on him in the past.
Talking in an unearthed interviewBrian says he could count on Cody as a child for his honest comments.
Read more: The Drowning is written by the husband of a famous Corrie star
He said, “Yeah, an eight year old boy is a good listener. Playing my songs for him is a good test.
“When he finds an idea catchy enough, you know, you should go with it.”
Who plays Cody in The Drowning?
Cody plays Daniel in The Drowning. A teenager raised by a single father.
But her world is then rocked when a woman – Jodie (played by Jill Halfpenny) – pretends to be her long lost mother.
Jodie lost her son in a drowning accident when he was a young child. But the body was never found.
After spotting Daniel at the gates of a school, she is convinced that he is her son.
And was kind of raised by another family.
What else has Cody Molko been in?
The Drowning appears to be Cody’s first major acting role.
According to his IMDB profile, he has also made several stints as a voice over artist for video games.
And he’s appearing in an upcoming TV series called Shadow and Bone.
What are critics saying about The Drowning?
So far, The Drowning has received mostly positive reviews.
It received four out of five stars on The Guardian.
The reviewer describes the drama as follows: “The Drowning pays a lot of attention to the endurance and depth of grief of a bereaved parent and how the guilt manifests itself, while refusing to make big dramatic gestures. to the detriment of this hard-won authenticity.
While The telegraph admits the script may need viewers to suspend disbelief – but still gave it four out of five stars.
The reviewer argues, “The Drowning (Channel 5) is one of those catchy thrillers that will keep you watching until the end, as long as you suspend your disbelief and refrain from yelling, What the hell are you doing? you? and why haven’t you done these very obvious things that a normal person would do in this situation?
How to watch The Drowning on Channel 5
The Drowning is a four-part drama that airs for four consecutive nights this week – each episode airs at 9 p.m. ET.
However, previous episodes can be streamed on My5. Alternatively, you can wait until the end of the week to spoil the whole series.
Are you watching The Drowning? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]ort.exbulletin.com