Daniel in The Drowning, actor Cody Molko who has a famous musician dad!

Cody Molko is the young actor who currently stars as Daniel in Channel 5’s new hit The Drowning.

How old is Cody Molko?

Cody Molko is an actor aged around 16.

Born in 2005, his parents are Brian Molko and Helena Berg.



Cody as Daniel in The Drowning (Channel 5)

Who is Brian Molko?

Cody has a very famous father. Her father is Brian Molko, 48, who is the singer, lyricist and guitarist of the group Placebo.

Placebo is an English rock band that Brian founded in 1994. They are particularly known for their unique sound which combines glam rock with Emo and alternative rock.

To date, the group has sold around 11 million albums worldwide and they have released seven studio albums. Each of these were the top 20 hits in UK album sales.



Brian plays with Placebo (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Brian say about his son Cody?

Brian says Cody also has a great ear for music and has played raw demos on him in the past.

Talking in an unearthed interviewBrian says he could count on Cody as a child for his honest comments.

He said, “Yeah, an eight year old boy is a good listener. Playing my songs for him is a good test.

“When he finds an idea catchy enough, you know, you should go with it.”



Drowning appears to be Molko’s revolutionary acting role (Credit: Channel 5)

Who plays Cody in The Drowning?

Cody plays Daniel in The Drowning. A teenager raised by a single father.

But her world is then rocked when a woman – Jodie (played by Jill Halfpenny) – pretends to be her long lost mother.

Jodie lost her son in a drowning accident when he was a young child. But the body was never found.

After spotting Daniel at the gates of a school, she is convinced that he is her son.

And was kind of raised by another family.



Jill Halfpenny as Jodie in The Drowning (Credit: Channel 5)

What else has Cody Molko been in?

The Drowning appears to be Cody’s first major acting role.

According to his IMDB profile, he has also made several stints as a voice over artist for video games.

And he’s appearing in an upcoming TV series called Shadow and Bone.

What are critics saying about The Drowning?

So far, The Drowning has received mostly positive reviews.

It received four out of five stars on The Guardian.

The reviewer describes the drama as follows: “The Drowning pays a lot of attention to the endurance and depth of grief of a bereaved parent and how the guilt manifests itself, while refusing to make big dramatic gestures. to the detriment of this hard-won authenticity.



So far, The Drowning has received mostly positive reviews (Credit: Channel 5)

While The telegraph admits the script may need viewers to suspend disbelief – but still gave it four out of five stars.

The reviewer argues, “The Drowning (Channel 5) is one of those catchy thrillers that will keep you watching until the end, as long as you suspend your disbelief and refrain from yelling, What the hell are you doing? you? and why haven’t you done these very obvious things that a normal person would do in this situation?

How to watch The Drowning on Channel 5

The Drowning is a four-part drama that airs for four consecutive nights this week – each episode airs at 9 p.m. ET.

However, previous episodes can be streamed on My5. Alternatively, you can wait until the end of the week to spoil the whole series.

Are you watching The Drowning? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.