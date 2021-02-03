Falcon & Winter Soldier adds companion Avenger War Machine to the cast





Another Avenger from the Marvel Cinematic Universe will join Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in Disney + ‘s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Another Avenger has announced that it will be making an appearance in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Disney + series. Don Cheadle saidBroBible Post-Credit Podcastthat James “Rhodey” Rhoades will be guest of War Machin alongside Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan inThe falcon and the winter soldier“It’s really fun and interesting and by all imagination, completely open, it can go anywhere,” Cheadle said. BroBible. “It’s great, I can’t wait to walk into the room with the writers and figure out how all of these things [connecting Armor Wars to the MCU] happen. You know, Rhodey appears on the Winter Soldier and Falcon show. So it can be a lot. “ RELATED: Falcon & Winter Soldier Debuts High-Res on US Agent’s Costume “It’s part of the fun of the MCU, that we can all appear in each other’s stories, and there are ways to multiply these characters, and they become storylines, sometimes, in the movies. And then these ones. storylines in movies become storylines on shows, “Cheadle added. Although the War Machine actor has not disclosed the role he will play inThe falcon and the winter soldier, fans at least now know that another familiar face will appear. Seeing other guest Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes in various Disney + series is something fans should keep an eye out for. It was revealed in December that Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld’s Hawkeyeseries series will also star Florence Pugh, who stars as YelenaBelova in Black Widow. Of course, the MCU has gotten into the habit of making their feature films a team affair, culminating inAvengers: Infinity War andAvengers: Endgame. The main theme ofThe falcon and the winter soldier is the legacy of Captain America, and which will take over in the absence of Steve Rogers. Another character who will be vying for the role of the MCU’s new Captain America is Wyatt Russell’s American agent, although a Falcon and Winter Soldier toy leak has potentially spoiled who will truly become the next Captain America. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson / Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities – and patience – in Marvel Studios The Falcon and The Soldat. winter. Directed by Kari Skogland,The falcon and the winter soldierstars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brhl. The series premieres March 19 on Disney +. KEEP READING: Falcon & Winter Soldier Topps Art Showcases Comics-Accurate Baron Zemo Source:BroBible WandaVision: Why the vision is definitely dead

About the Author Tim adams

(3222 Articles published)

Tim Adams is an associate editor at CBR, with a focus on feature and news articles, overviews and solicitations. He’s been a fan of comics since the 90s, when his older brother introduced him to the medium. Some of his earliest memories include receiving a monthly subscription with Amazing Spider-Man # 353, the first part of “Round Robin: The Sidekick’s Revenge”, as well as very successful launches of X-Men # 1 and X-Force. # 1. He hosts a weekly comic book video podcast called Comic Book Chronicles, and you can follow Tim on Twitter @ timdogg98 where you can read his ramblings on comics, TV, movies, sports, and wrestling. More from Tim Adams







