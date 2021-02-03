Smith Hosts Documentary On Netflix: American Battle, Watch Trailer: Bollywood News – Jioforme





Actors Will Smith and Larry Wilmore will take part in Netflix documentary Fourteenth Amendment, which questions American citizens about the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “We are honored to announce Amend: The Fight for America. We live in unprecedented times as a society, country and human family. Foster personal and historical understanding. I think it’s an essential spark to kindle the flames. The compassion and healing that are urgently needed, ”Smith said in a statement released by Entertainment Weekly. “As Americans, we strive to form a more comprehensive coalition that truly establishes justice and equality for all. A better understanding of the amendment to clause 14 is an important starting point. We believe our hope in this series is to share the American promise and message of connection and shared humanity, which makes us more of our experience as an American. You can understand and celebrate and promote the progress towards the real equality promised to all under the amendment to section 14. Coming together with Netflix and both in front of and behind the camera, this story to an amazing group of people who helped me do this, ”he said. “What does it mean to be American? And the citizens? Smith asks in the trailer. When the United States was founded, the ideals of freedom and equality did not apply to everyone. These are the stories of brave Americans who fought to correct national mistakes and worship the values ​​we cherish most in the Constitution along with freedom and justice for all. Will Smith is the executive producer of this series. It will premiere on February 17, 2021. Read again: Jada Pinkett Smith Allows Date With August Alsina While She Is Away From Will Smith Bollywood News Get the latest information Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movie update, performance income, New movie release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & Upcoming movie 2020 Update latest Hindi only movies in Bollywood Hungama.

