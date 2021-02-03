I can destroy you is excluded from the Golden Globes





The unpredictability is the biggest weakness of the televised part of the Golden Globes, and also its greatest strength. You can usually count on Globess’ handful of voters to make some baffling choices as well as to celebrate some deserving but obscure candidates the Emmys overlook. Call it the inspired whim or the broken clock theory; anyway, that’s part of the charm of the rewards. Let the Globes film bear the brunt of helping to set the odds for Oscar season. All low stakes TV rewards must be surprises to you. Here are a few of those for better and for worse for 2021, and a few highlights from last year’s TV that were left out. I can destroy you Well, it was a crime. Michaela Coels has rightly hailed a limited series about rape, and its aftermath has been one of the most astonishing storytelling feats not only of the year, but perhaps of the past decade. Not at the Globes, apparently; he was as absent from Hollywood’s foreign press association list as he was omnipresent in the Best of 2020 Critics’ lists. Emily in Paris No, it’s not a typo. Darren Stars’ fantasy for Netflix of a young American woman embarking on French luxury marketing has received harsh criticism on both sides of the Atlantic. Explanation, please? The Golden Globes love to honor new shows and young talent (star Lily Collins also got an acting nomination). Plus, the awards are given by the HFPA, and I guess Paris is in the title?

Pawl The corollary of HFPA’s love for the new is its weakness for the stars, the stars, the stars. This mistaken origin story for One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest had a lot of it, at least, in both its casting and production. (This is the product of Ryan Murphys’ new association with Netflix.)

Unorthodox In an intimidating year for limited series, this four-part Netflix series, about a young Hasidic woman (Shira Haas) fleeing her oppressive life in Brooklyn, looked like the kind of quietly excellent work that could be overlooked in awards season. . But the Globes remembered that drama worth checking out if you missed it in March, as well as the remarkable Haas. Mrs. America It’s been a great year for limited editions, have you noticed a theme? so maybe it’s not shocking that there is no room for this story of the Equal Rights Amendment struggle, enlightened but not overwhelmed by its sense of feminist history. But couldn’t they have started the ridiculous The Undoing for that?

Brendan Gleeson, Comey’s Rule The Globes didn’t come up with this goofy miniseries dramatizing the role of former FBI Director James Comey in Donald Trump’s election and administration, and good job on that. But there’s something to be said for a good performance on a bad series, and as the former president, Gleeson brought a different quality to the many late-night comedy impressions, a sense of impending gangster threat.

Rhea Seehorn, you better call Saul Overlooking Seehorns’ subtly devastating performance in the prequel to Breaking Bad has become something of a kinky awards tradition. But his work last season, as his Kim Wexler became entangled in Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) ‘s spiral of crime, was particularly commendable. Bridgerton Her buzz, sex appeal, and star-producing power may have made this Shonda Rhimes romance a typical choice for the Globes, but recognition in the drama category has proven to be as elusive as Lady Whistledown. (And honestly, just like I enjoyed the first season, I added P-Valley or Better Call Saul before that.) Small ax This surprise is not a comment on the quality of Steve McQueens’ ambitious collection of five film stories, but it may surprise some readers that these films were nominated in this category. At least as far as the Globes are concerned, it’s TV! (Signal The more you know logo.)

