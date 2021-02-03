Entertainment
Girl on the Train trailer: Parineeti Chopra struggles to find the missing link in this psychological thriller
The Girl on the Train is a mysterious thriller and stars Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, Avinash Tiwary, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth.
UPDATE FEBRUARY 03, 2021 3:47 p.m. IST
The Parineeti Chopra-star The Girl on the Train trailer has been released and ranks high on the suspense quotient. Parineeti looks convincing as a divorced woman trying to remember the missing parts of her memory as she was questioned in a murder investigation. While she’s under the police radar, many more secrets seem to be in sight for everyone to find out.
The Girl on the Train is an official adaptation of the 2016 Hollywood film of the same name by actor Emily Blunt. The American film was based on the 2015 bestselling Paula Hawkins of the same name. It introduces Parineeti, who tries out the role Emily played in the original, as Meera. In the film’s Bollywood adaptation, Parineeti plays the eponymous alcoholic divorcee who takes a train, but becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets.
Following the release of the teaser, the film was voted the most anticipated movie of the season on IMDb by users. Delighted with the same, Parineeti said: “I am as excited as I am nervous that the teaser drop of the movie TGOTT has been rated as the most anticipated movie! I just hope that even after the trailer and having watched the movie, people give it as much love as they gave the teaser. “
Netflix had recently shared the first looks of other cast members including Aditi, Kirti, and Avinash. Dropping the posters on its official social media handles, Netflix noted: “Planning to take random trips on the train with hopes of bumping into one of these guys at least #TGOTT.”
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Gets Bold In New Photoshoot, Says I Don’t Want To Be Defined By Where I’m From
The Girl on the Train is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and funded by Reliance Entertainment. The film is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 26.
