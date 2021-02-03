Daniela Elser: Prince Harry’s crisis intensifies amid reports he is ‘stripped of his military titles’

Prince Harry arrives in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / AP

When Prince Henry Charles Albert David’s 3.1kg weight came into the world on September 15, 1984, he was immediately defined by what he was not: not the man destined to rule nor the person who would one day sit on the throne.

For all the wealth and privilege that comes with being born into the Queen’s family, there is some emotion in the absolute lack of control Harry has had over so many aspects of his life for over three decades.

However, the latest bad news that arrives at the unintentionally drama-prone royal cannot be blamed on dynastic fate or forces beyond his control; rather reports that Harry should be stripped of his honorary military roles rests on his shoulders.

The UK’s Daily Express reported that the Queen “should strip him of his major military patronage.” Following the breakdown of this story, the British Telegraph, meanwhile, reported that Harry “is determined to retain his honorary military titles and wants to spend more time in the UK.”

A definitive answer as to whether Harry will be able to retain his three prestigious roles as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commander of RAF Honington and Chief Commodore, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command does won’t come until March.

However, if he is forced to relinquish those positions once and for all, there will be some tragic inevitability in all of this desolate mess and it could be said that he has brought it all to himself.

For a decade Harry proudly served in the military, including two frontline tours in Afghanistan. Since leaving full-time service in 2015, his unwavering support for the military and veterans has been unwavering, launching the successful Invictus Games.

Then came the events of the past two years, a period characterized by turmoil and public relations crises galore as the double act Harry’n’Meghan became a must-see soap opera.

Things got to an all-time high when the couple announced on January 8 last year that they were done with senior Royal Family officials, a move that allegedly ‘blinded’ Buckingham Palace.

Under the terms of the exit deal that was ultimately made between the Sussexes and the Palace, the couple were forced to give up their Sussex Royal nickname and ability to use their HRH. Harry also agreed to resign from his military duties, but officials involved in the talks told The Times that “the Queen has agreed to keep the positions open during the review period so that he can return, should that be found appropriate”.

Here’s the thing: there is nothing in the royal “rulebook” that means that just because Harry had left for the United States to make his way through the world, he had to give up his military engagements though. -loved.

There is precedent that non-active members of the Queen’s family also occupy honorary military roles. For example, Prince Michael of Kent, who is a businessman, has seven.

So if the Queen ultimately decides to rescind her grandson’s prized military roles, it won’t be because she has to, but because she feels like her actions over the past year require it.

What I can’t get over is that it sure wasn’t necessarily the case.

On the contrary, the impression the reports from the UK have given is that Harry’s outspokenness at times over the past year has supported the Queen in some sort of corner.

For example, the statement they made in February last year, which appeared to have a certain shirt tone, in which they complained that “the preference of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and to support Her Majesty The Queen, albeit in a more limited capacity “while stressing that” there is precedent for other titular members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside the institution “.

Then there was the publication in early August of Finding Freedom, a biography of the couple. Meghan’s lawyers later admitted that she allowed a friend to speak to the authors of the book about her relationship with her father.

The bestseller, which made the Sussexes the victims of an unsympathetic palace machine, spectacularly hit on The Great Wales Boys Feud, ensuring family divisions and angst were dramatically slapped.

In September came their most controversial decision yet: to influence the race for the White House. Speaking at a TIME event, Harry called on US voters to “reject hate speech, disinformation and online negativity,” comments that were widely interpreted as taking a stand against Donald Trump then that the members of the Queen’s family traditionally remained politically neutral.

A royal aide told The Times that “the (royal) family were all wringing their hands, wondering: where is this going and does it respect the deal to uphold the queen’s values?” The feeling is that this is a violation of the agreement. “

At the time, the aide signaled that Harry’s intervention in the US election would make it “more difficult” for the royal to meet his military commitments.

“The door has been left open,” the aide said. “There were things Harry hoped he could pick up on. He really wants to hang on to Royal Marines and military appointments. It will be more difficult now.

Looking back, Harry hasn’t really gone out of his way to stay on the Queen’s good side.

While their vehemence and commitment to making their voices heard is impressive, I can’t help but wonder if they would ultimately be able to achieve much more if they had applied a minimum of strategy and patience to their new one. life.

Surely the smartest thing to do would have been to go for a softer, gentler approach when Megxit’s wounds were still so fresh and raw.

What Harry and Meghan seem to suffer from is an inability to take a long-term view and play the game of waiting. Instead, their three-plus years as an official couple has been characterized by a certain approach to hell for leather, all blazing.

Finding Freedom quotes a “source close to the couple” saying they can be “impatient and impulsive”.

“They kind of heat up,” the source told the book’s authors. “The reactions in individual moments are certainly not the same, a month, a few weeks, down the line.”

“You can say whatever you want about Meghan, but she’s working incredibly hard,” a source who has worked with the Sussexes told Vanity Fair last year. “The problem is that she and Harry tend to make big plans over dinner and expect them to be implemented within days.

“Meghan had brilliant ideas, but she was always in a rush and the assistants had to sit down and explain that foundations and big projects take thought, time and commitment, they cannot be rushed.

Had they bided their time and approached their new California chapter with a little more restraint, letting the palace acclimate to their new roles and passionate vocalism, it surely would have been less of a culture shock to the courtiers left behind.

If they need proof that this longer-term approach works, they don’t need to look any further than Harry’s father, Prince Charles. This week, he launched a Treasury report which argues that the value of nature should be factored into national wealth. (Riveting, I know.)

For more than 40 years, the Prince has focused on environmental issues and last year launched a series of increasingly ambitious green initiatives. Imagine if in his early days, or even 10 years ago, he had broadcast his most radical ideas and demands for big funds to play a role in the fight against climate change.

He was reportedly sent to the tower by the press and business interests all wielding pitchforks and Republic UK membership forms.

Like so much in life, it depends on the timing. It’s not that Harry and Meghan shouldn’t necessarily have done or said what they got, but that they foolishly did it and said it all straight from the door.

The monarchy does not move at the same rate as real life and things are not viewed in terms of weeks or months but of years, decades and reigns.

What’s so sad is that Harry is such an amazing spokesperson for the military; that he is a passionate and committed advocate for the men and women who risked their lives on behalf of his grandmother and his country.

Harry’s tragedy is that his heart has always been in the right place; it’s just that her mouth sometimes isn’t.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and writer with over 15 years of experience working with a number of leading media titles in Australia.