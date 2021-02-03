The best romantic Bollywood movies to watch with your loved one on Valentine’s Day 2021! | Film news

It’s officially the season of love as Valentine’s Day approaches! Dream Day (February 14) is known for its cute romantic gestures and magical evenings with your sweetheart. However, due to the pandemic, it may not be possible to venture out to fancy restaurants for a candlelight dinner. But you can still keep the romance alive and have a magical evening at home by settling in for a Bollywood movie night!

Jaane Tu … Ya Jaane Na: With Imran Khan and Genelia DSouza, this film will take you back to the time of young love. It’s a story of two best friends from college, Jai, a soft-spoken guy and Aditi, a loud, impulsive girl who are perfect for each other but only realize it when they are apart. . Their heartwarming relationship will restore your faith in the innocence of love.

Jab we met: Directed by Imtiaz Ali, this iconic romantic comedy will have you laughing, crying and smiling everywhere. The main characters, played by Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, end up getting on a train by chance and that’s where the romance begins! This Bollywood flick is a fun watch with plenty of sassy one-liners from the talkative Geet.

Veer Zara: A classic romantic film by Shah Rukh Khan that tells the story of an impossible love story between an Indian army officer and a Pakistani woman, Zara, played by Preity Zinta. Veer attempts to pursue her, but is falsely accused of a crime by a politically corrupt fiance of Zaras. But, in this love story triumphs over everything, Veer is finally able to find the love of his life Zara despite all the trials.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: This cult Bollywood film has defined romance for many Indians. The all-time classic also made Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol one of the most beloved on-screen couples for fans. The story of two strangers who fell in love during a trip abroad, it explores the spontaneity of love and what it means to fight for love against all odds.

2 states: It’s a wonderful story of what happens when two cultures collide. Based on the novel by Chetan Bhagats, this film shows how love transcends cultural and language barriers. It’s a modern love story of two young adults who fall in love and make it work despite cultural clashes between their families.