In Golden Globes Twist, Achievement Category Is More Diverse Than Actor Nominations

More than half of the 14 acting races have been closed to people of color, while a diverse trio of women become Globes-nominated directors for the first time.

In 2021, the most diverse category at the Golden Globe Awards is that of the best director. After a total of five female nominees over the past 77 years, women make up the majority of the race this year: One night in Miamis Regina King, Nomadlands Chloe Zhao and, with some surprise, Promising young womans Emerald Fennell. King, a former interim winner, becomes the second black woman (after Ava DuVernay) to be nominated in the category, while Zhao (who like Fennell was also nominated for best screenplay) is the first of Asian descent. The racially diverse trio comes after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has come under fire in recent years, including on his own scenefor snubbing a growing list of qualified suitors. The categories of actors were more mixed, with more than half of the 14 races populated exclusively by whites. Viola Davis (Black stockings Ma Raineys) and Andra Day (United States vs. Billie Holliday), both competing for Best Actress in a Dramatic Film, are the only actresses of color nominated for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards. (Day has an additional nomination for his original movie song, Tigress & Tweed.) Five black actors received nominations. The late Chadwick Boseman (Black stockings Ma Raineys) was recognized for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, while Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Leslie Odom Jr. (One night in Miami) compete in the support race. (Odom, although snubbed for his lead role in Hamilton, has a second nomination for ONIMs original song Speak Now.) Meanwhile, on television, Don Cheadle (Black monday) participates in the musical / comedy race and the role of John Boyegas in the anthology series by Steve McQueens Small ax was placed in the support category. Otherwise for Disney + the filmed version of Hamilton, Latin American artists would have been totally excluded: Lin-Manuel Miranda received a nomination for best actor in a movie, musical / comedy. Hell be competing with Dev Patel (David Copperfield’s personal story), which with Riz Ahmed (Sound of metal) in film, drama run are the two South Asian nominees this year. Finally, two actors from the MENA region (Middle East North Africa) received nominations on Wednesday morning: the Egyptian-American Ramy Youssef (Frame) is the incumbent of the TV Actor Race, Musical / Comedy, while Franco-Algerian Tahar Rahim (Mauritanian) joins Ahmed and Boseman in film, as the best dramatic director for the most diverse category of the year, with three under-represented nominees each. The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of MRC, which co-owns The Hollywood Reporter through a joint venture with Penske Media called P-MRC.







