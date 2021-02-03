Cynthia Oliver named United States Artists Fellow: SPlog: Smile Politely





Cynthia Oliver, dancer, choreographer, researcher and professor and associate vice-chancellor for research in the humanities, arts and related fields at the University of Illinois, has been named 2021 United States Artists Fellow. This prestigious scholarship rewards the “creative achievements of artists and supports their continued artistic and professional development”.

Oliver 2018 Project, Virago-Man Dem, has been nominated for a number of Bessie Prize; you can read our interview with her here. You can learn more about her dance and choreography projects on her website.

US artists announce 2021 US scholarship recipients In the largest grant to date, sixty artists working in ten disciplines receive unrestricted grants of $ 50,000. CHICAGO – February 3, 2021 – United States Artists (USA) is pleased to announce its 2021 USA Fellows. This year, sixty artists from ten creative disciplines will receive unrestricted cash prizes of $ 50,000. The award honors their creative achievements and supports their continued artistic and professional development. The 2021 USA Fellows class is the largest in the organization’s 15-year history. The US Fellowships are awarded to artists at all stages of their careers and from all regions of the country through a rigorous nomination and jury selection process. The scholarships are awarded in the following disciplines: architecture and design, crafts, dance, cinema, media, music, theater and performance, traditional arts, visual arts and writing. Past winners include painter and visual artist Howardena Pindell (2020), documentary filmmaker Laura Poitras (2010), writer Teju Cole (2015), potter Roberto Lugo (2016), multimedia artist Paul Chan ( 2007), dancer and choreographer Alice Sheppard (2019)), fashion designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy de Rodarte (2009), filmmaker Barry Jenkins (2012), Mardi Gras master tailor Darryl Montana (2014), poet Claudia Rankine (2016) and multidisciplinary artist Martha Rosler (2008). “We are grateful for every artist whose artistic creation, music, writing and more help us navigate and get through this difficult time in our country,” said Deana Haggag, President and CEO of American Artists. “The 2021 US Fellows are a testament to the power of art to shape the world around us and navigate its complexities. Artists do so much for our communities, and we are grateful that we can support these incredible sixty practitioners and welcome them into the United States Artists fellowship. The USA Fellowship is the organization’s flagship program and is at the heart of its mission to believe in artists and their essential role in our society. In many ways, 2020 has shown the resilience and necessity of this mission and the organization. As a founding partner of Artist Relief, United States Artists has helped distribute more than $ 20 million in direct funding to nearly 4,000 artists in need. The American artists have also administered the Ford Foundation and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation’s Disability Futures Initiative and are working on similar funds that are expected to be announced this year, as the organization works to deepen and diversify its cultural impact. “Artists are at the heart of their communities, and as the challenges of the past year have demonstrated, it is more important than ever to continue to support individual artists,” said Ed Henry, Chairman of the Board. the United States. “And as we continue to meet the challenges that 2021 will bring, it’s also clear that the United States must remain nimble and responsive to the needs on the ground, which is why we are honored to be able to support the largest cohort in our history. with sixty artists this year. Edwidge Danticat, a 2020 Writing Fellow, said: “Since the start of my career, I have always enjoyed the generous support of others, whether it is using a family member’s home, counseling older and more experienced writers, or grants. and awards that gave me time to focus on my job. Today more than ever, artists need this kind of support, not only for continuity, but also for security and survival. Since 2006, the United States Fellowship has provided direct support to artists across the country. Through this unrestricted scholarship, scholarship holders decide for themselves how best to use the money – whether it is to create a new job, pay rent, reduce debt, obtain health care or support their families. To make its work possible, United States Artists actively raises funds each year and is supported by a wide range of philanthropic foundations, businesses and individuals committed to cultivating contemporary culture across the country. The 2021 US fellows are: Architecture and design Jennifer Bonner / MALL Walter Hood Olalekan Jeyifous Arts and crafts Diedrick Brackens Can a butler Amber Cowan Salvador Jimenez-Flores Cannupa Hanska Luger Tiff Massey Erin M. Riley Dance Ishmael Houston-Jones JanpiStar Emily johnson Cynthia oliver Ni’Ja Whitson Movie Faren Humes Macha Colon Stephen maing Darius Clark Monroe Naima Ramos-Chapman Jennifer reeder Media Morehshin Allahyari Stephanie Dinkins Lauren Lee McCarthy Mother Cyborg The music Martha gonzalez Edward “Kidd” Jordan Tomeka reid Leo Smith Street Mazz swift Theater and performance Jibz cameron Carmelita Tropicana Christopher chen Sandra Delgado Idris goodwin Mia Katigbak Karen zacharias Traditional arts Ophelia Esparza Nathan P. Jackson Basil Kincaid Kawika Lum-Nelmida Carolyn L. Mazloomi Geo Soctomah Neptune Delina white Visual art Njideka Akunyili Crosby Lex brown Rafael Esparza Maria gaspar Sharon hayes Carolyn Lazard Daniel Lind-Ramos Aki Sasamoto Writing Alexander chee Eve L. Ewing Honorée Fanonne Jeffers Dunya mikhail Elizabeth mccracken Natalie Y. Moore Danez Smith Vuong Ocean About American artists United States Artists is a national arts funding organization based in Chicago, IL. We raise money and redistribute it in the form of unlimited rewards to the country’s most compelling artists and cultural practitioners. Since our founding in 2006, we have provided more than 700 people with over $ 33 million in direct support.

Top image by LaTosha Pointer.

