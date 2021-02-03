Morgan Wallen apologizes for racial insult as backlash escalates | Entertainment

Morgan Wallen apologizes after a video was released in which he allegedly used racial slurs and profanity.
“Take care of that” p * ssy-a ** m * ther ** ker “-,” Wallen can be heard saying, before adding “take care of that p * ssy-a ** n *** er “,” apparently in reference to one of the people in his group.
The views and opinions presented here are those of the artists and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. Click for more information.
“I am embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” Wallen said in a statement. “There is no excuse for using that type of language, ever. I sincerely apologize for using that word. I promise to do better.”
TMZ reported that one of Wallen’s neighbors recorded the exchange.
CNN has repeatedly solicited comments from Wallen’s representatives.
According to the variety, Cumulus Media has directed its more than 400 radio stations across the country to remove Wallen’s music from their playlists.
CNN has reached out to Cumulus for comment.
iHeartMedia has also announced that it will not be playing Wallen’s music.
“In light of Morgan Wallen’s recent actions involving the use of racial slurs, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations with immediate effect,” a company representative told CNN on Wednesday. a statement.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing.
Mistake! There was an error processing your request.
Big Loud said Wallen’s recording contract would be suspended indefinitely “in light of recent events,” according to a statement on its verified social media accounts.
The label said their distribution partner, Republic Records, fully supports their decision and “such behavior will not be tolerated.”
A CMT spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday that they are removing Wallen content from all of their platforms.
“After learning of Morgan Wallen’s racial insult late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all of our platforms,” the statement read. “We do not condone or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values which celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Guyton also tweeted: “When I read comments saying ‘that’s not who we are’ I laugh because that’s exactly what country music is. I’ve witnessed it for 10 years. everyday. It’s a hard truth to face but it’s the truth. “
“I wonder daily why I keep fighting to be in an industry that seems to hate me so much,” she wrote. “But then I realize there is a new color artist, all with bright eyes and excited to be in this industry.”
She then tweeted about her love of country music and a list of artists who should be supported. Guyton wrote “And finally, I don’t believe in cancellation culture”.
“To see someone fall from grace is a terrible thing to see,” she tweeted. “People must all have a chance to change. Morgan must feel the weight of his words, but throwing someone away completely is damaging to anyone’s sanity.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit