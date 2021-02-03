Salaar team encounters crash, Bollywood finally speaks out on farmers protest





With the sun having set on another sunny day, it’s time to take a look at the biggest news players in the entertainment world who have made entertainment news all the rage today. From Salaar’s team reunion with a major traffic accident and Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad action scene to Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza’s wedding anniversary video, Ashton Kutcher, his thinking wife , Mila Kunis, watches porn at night and Bollywood finally talks about the farmers’ protest in Bollywood, the South and Hollywood have all made headlines to gain exposure today. Also Read – Ashton Kutcher Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night, Wondering If His Wife Mila Kunis Was Watching Porn So without further ado, here are the entertainment news for February 3, 2021: Salaar’s team encounters a major road accident We don’t know at this time if Prabhas, Salaar’s Principal Lady Shruti Haasan, or KGF’s Director Prashanth Neel of Fame were traveling in the fan and we have no word on who any of the occupants of the van. It is not yet confirmed whether any of the occupants suffered serious physical injuries, internal or external. Also Read – ‘Weird and Silly’: Mila Kunis Reveals Reason She & Ashton Kutcher Made Super Bowl Announcement Read the full story here: Salaar team experiences MAJOR ROAD ACCIDENT one day after Adipurush fire in Prabhas Also Read – Ashton Kutcher on Demi Moore’s Three Daughters: I Will Never Stop Loving, Respecting, Honoring and Encouraging Them Dhaakad action scene by Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut shared a BTS preview of Dhaakad’s flagship action scene on Instagram, and from the evidence available we have to say that all of the excitement generated so far for the film has just increased tenfold. Read the full story here: Dhaakad – Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Sneak Peek Of The Movie’s Flagship Action Scene, And It’s Totally Crazy Watching The Video Video of the wedding anniversary of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Deciding on other relationship goals, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza posted a video on the latter’s official Instagram account for their ninth wedding anniversary, and it’s cute as a button. Read the full story here: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza’s wedding anniversary – the latter says: “ You can’t find love, he finds you ” watch video Bollywood finally speaks out on farmers’ protest Recently, Mila Kunis revealed that she got so interested in the web series, Bridgerton, that she ended up watching it until late at night only for her husband Ashton Kutcher to suddenly wake up and wonder if she is seeing porn. Read the full story here: Ashton Kutcher Woke Up In The Middle Of The Night, Wondering If His Wife Mila Kunis Was Watching Porn Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner reacts to breakup with Ana de Armas Bollywood celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty came out and spoke about the continued protest by the farmers. The actors urged people not to fall for false propaganda against India. Read the full story here: Farmers’ protest – Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar REACT after Rihanna, Meena Harris and Mia Khalifa tweet their support Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

