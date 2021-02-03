Actor Sally Field Reveals Places In His Own Heart Virtually To Bryan Series Audiences | Local

GREENSBORO Celebrity actress Sally Field has performed dozens of iconic roles that have earned her a long list of accolades, including two Oscars and three Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sybil, the woman with multiple personality disorder, now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Norma Rae, the textile union worker.

Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of the 19th century president in “Lincoln”.

Edna Spalding in “Places in the Heart,” forced to take over her farm after her husband died in Depression-era Texas.

Field revealed locations in her own heart on Tuesday night, when she spoke virtually as part of Guilford College Bryan’s Distinguished Speaker Series.

She joined a conversation on the Vimeo video platform in front of a local audience with moderator and longtime friend Pat Mitchell, former PBS chairman, global media businesswoman and philanthropist.

Field spoke about his roles, his work, his life and his 2018 memoir, “In Pieces.”

“I found a stopover in college,” Field said from his home in Pacific Palisades, Calif. “When I got on stage, a bell rang… My body was moving and I didn’t tell him to do it. Sometimes I would watch from a distance. Then he disappeared. I was back in front of the people who were saying: “Where should I put my hands? And ‘I can’t remember what I’m doing.’ “

“I spent the rest of my life chasing these fireflies,” she says. “It wasn’t that thought, ‘Ah-ha, there’s a career for me.’ It was the only time I felt alive. I could hear myself speak. I could hear my voice. I was always looking for that feeling of being alive. It got me here. “

Field had planned to speak on March 24, 2020 at the new downtown Steven Tangier center for the performing arts. But the COVID-19 pandemic has canceled those plans and the Tangier Center has not yet opened.

On Tuesday evening, around 900 households listened to the broadcast live. Other subscribers and ticket holders will be able to watch a recording, the college said.

Now 74, mother and grandmother, Field made her teenage debut on the 1965 television sitcom Gidget, followed by The Flying Nun.

During his 56-year career, his work has earned him not only two Oscars and three Primetime Emmy Awards, but also two Golden Globe Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award. She was nominated for a Tony Award and two BAFTA Awards.

Her two Academy Awards for Best Actress came for the films Norma Rae in 1979 and Places in the Heart “in 1984.

“You inhabit (the characters you play) so completely, that we honestly think we know them,” Mitchell said. “You have to take something quite extraordinary from each of them.”

When people asked him about favorite characters or roles, Field replied, “I used to say that I considered all of these characters to be my children and that if I picked a favorite the others would get very neurotic. and would probably turn me on. I say I love them all the same. “

Now she’s more open about it.

“There are definitely some still living in me,” Field said. “I sometimes want to say their dialogue.”

Characters such as Sybil, Norma Rae and Mary Todd Lincoln.

She loves “Places in the Heart”, she says, “because it’s like a poem”.

Then there’s what she described as a short movie, “Hello, my name is Doris,” about a 60-year-old woman trying to act on her attraction to a young colleague.

“I loved her so much and understood her silliness, her inability to live in the real world,” Field said of Doris.

Baby boomers grew up with Field.

Gidget focused on the father-daughter relationship between Frances Gidget Lawrence and her widowed father, Russell Lawrence.

Gidget spends most of his free time hanging out with friends and surfing. She also has the gift of getting into trouble and getting out of it. But she gains wisdom from her father and his experiences.

Field didn’t like The Flying Nun so much.

She played Sister Bertrille, a novice nun in a Puerto Rican convent, whose ability to fly caused as many problems as it solved. It started in September 1967, when Field was 19 and spanned three seasons.

Field wanted to be taken more seriously as an actor and turned down the role. But actor Jock Mahoney, her stepfather, told her that she might never work in show business again if she did.

Still, “The Flying Nun” introduced him to Madeleine Sherwood, who played the Mother Superior. Sherwood introduced him to the Actors Studio and Lee Strasberg, whom Field called “an extremely gifted teacher.”

More serious roles have come. She played the main character in the 1976 television miniseries, Sybil. “It won him an Emmy Award.

She went on to play major roles in films including Smokey and the Bandit (1977), Norma Rae (1979), Absence of Malice (1981), Places in the Heart (1984), Mrs. Doubtfire (1993), Steel Magnolias (1989)), Forrest Gump (1994), Where the Heart Is (2000), The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and Lincoln (2012).

Norma Rae, who won her first Oscar at Field, was based on the true story of Crystal Lee Sutton, a factory worker from Roanoke Rapids, NC, who is involved in organizing activities at the factory. textile where she works after bad working conditions compromise her. the health of colleagues.

Director Martin Ritt had to push for the role.

“I had to put myself in the shoes of this remarkable person living in the community, learning to work in the factory and being this person who learned to find their own identity, their own strength,” Field said of Norma Rae.

“Norma Rae” has also started her own activism for women and children.

Field won Emmy Awards in 2001 for her role as a guest actress in the ER television series, and in 2007 for the lead actress as a matriarch in Brothers & Sisters.

In 2020, she appeared in the anthology series filmed before the pandemic, Dispatches from Elsewhere, which airs on AMC.

During this long career, she was married and divorced twice: with Steven Craig from 1968 to 1975, and with Alan Greisman from 1984 to 1994.

She had two sons with Craig and one with Greisman. She now has five grandchildren.

Between marriages, she had a three-year relationship with Burt Reynolds. They have appeared in several films, including Smokey and the Bandit.

In addition to Reynolds, she has performed with prominent men such as Tom Hanks, James Garner, Paul Newman, Daniel Day-Lewis, and Robin Williams.

“I was incredibly lucky to have worked with these great and wonderful men,” she said.

Would it have been good to know when she played Gidget, Mitchell asked, that she would later play the serious and complex Mary Todd Lincoln?

“I don’t think it would have been,” Field replied. “In my life, the way things turned out, they had to be the way they were. Simplifying things is well overrated. Hard work and struggle is a good thing … “

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.