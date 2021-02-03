Golden Globes: Listen to 34 nominated ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast episodes





Hear Scott Feinberg’s conversations with film and television nominees from A (Riz Ahmed) to Y (Ramy Youssef), if not Z.

Thirty-four guests from The Hollywood Reporterof Chatter Rewards the podcast was recognized with the Golden Globe nominations on Wednesday morning. You can find their names and links to listen to their episodes below. You can also Click here to subscribe to the podcast for free, giving you access to all of our past episodes and future alerts. Nominated at the cinema … Ahmed Rice (Sound of metal), best actor (drama) LISTEN Chadwick boseman (Ma Rainey’s black background), best actor (drama) LISTEN Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Best Supporting Actress LISTEN Olivia colman (The father) best supporting actress LISTEN Sacha Baron Cohen (Next Borat movie), Best Picture (Musical / Comedy) and Best Actor (Musical / Comedy), and (The Chicago 7 trial), best supporting actor LISTEN James corden (Prom), best actor (musical / comedy) LISTEN Regina king (One night in Miami), best director LISTEN Jared leto (The small things), Best Supporting Actor POSTING MONDAY Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton), best actor (musical / comedy) LISTEN Carey mulligan (Promising young woman), best actress (drama) LISTEN Leslie Odom, Jr. (One night in Miami), Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song (“Speak Now”) LISTEN Dev Patel (David Copperfield’s personal story), best actor (musical / comedy) LISTEN Michelle pfeiffer (French release), best actress (musical / comedy) LISTEN Rosamund Pike (I care a lot), best actress (musical / comedy) LISTEN Edoardo Ponti (Life to come), best foreign language film LISTEN Amanda Seyfried (Mank) Best Supporting Actress LISTEN Aaron Sorkin (The Chicago 7 trial), best director and best screenplay LISTEN Diane warren (Life to come), best original song (“Io s (Seen)”) LISTEN TV nominees … Jason bateman (Ozark), best series (drama) and best actor (drama) LISTEN Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America), best actress (mini-series / TV movie) LISTEN John boyega (Small ax), Best Supporting Actor (Series / Miniseries / TV Movie) LISTEN Lily collins (Emily in Paris), best actress (musical / comedy) LISTEN Olivia colman (The crown) best actress (drama) LISTEN Jeff Daniels (The Comey rule), best actor (mini-series / TV movie) LISTEN Julia garner (Ozark), Best Supporting Actor (Series / Miniseries / TV Movie) LISTEN Hugh grant (Cancellation), best actor (mini-series / TV movie) LISTEN Ethan hawke (The good Lord bird), best actor (mini-series / TV movie) LISTEN Nicole kidman (Cancellation), best actress (mini-series / TV movie) LISTEN Eugene Levy (Schitt Creek), best actor (musical / comedy) LISTEN Jane levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Reading List), best actress (musical / comedy) LISTEN Catherine O’Hara (Schitt Creek), best actress (musical / comedy) LISTEN Ryan murphy (Pawl), best series (drama) LISTEN Bob odenkirk (You better call Saul), best actor (drama) LISTEN Al Pacino (Hunters), best actor (drama) LISTEN Ramy youssef (Frame), best actor (musical / comedy) LISTEN







