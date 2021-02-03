Hollywood blitz of new movies ahead of Oscar deadline





On the pandemic pretzel film calendar, February is the new December of last month for films to qualify for the Oscars. With the Oscars telecast pushed back to its last date (April 25), a normally sleepy month for new releases brings a group of films trying to get into the big game.

Some of them are already up for more awards including Nomadland, The Father and Judas and Black Messiah, all nominated for the Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday. (This ceremony is scheduled for February 28, more than a month later than usual.)

The February blitz also takes its toll on everyday moviegoers. Instead of the typical incremental release starting in some theaters, most award nominees also drop into lounges around the same time for on-demand viewing. The hard part is keeping track of all the variations in when, where and how to see them. Even for Hollywood, it has been a challenge to watch a playground reshaped by theater closings and awards organizations responding to Covid. It’s been a long string of award-type movies, starting in late summer until now. From that perspective, it seems like it was still 2020, says Pam Williams, producer of The United States vs Billie Holiday, of the federal government’s targeting of jazz legend, played by Andra Day. Director Lee Daniels made it for the big screen, turning it on film in 2019. But the theatrical release plan through Paramount Pictures changed when Hulu purchased the film for an exclusive U.S. release. Billie Holiday filmmakers estimate that more people will have access to the film on a major streaming service than they would through a phased release in theaters. It definitely sounds more inclusive, says Williams. Director Lee Daniels and Andra Day as Billie Holiday on the set of ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

With just one-third of national theaters open and industry-out-the-window publishing protocols, companies are improvising ways to ensure their films are as widely seen and discussed as possible. Minari, a portrait of a Korean-American family in rural Arkansas in the 1980s, will premiere on February 12 in a few hundred theaters open for business. But in support of closed theaters, the independent studio behind the film, A24, has set up a series of virtual screenings, with a portion of the proceeds going to theaters boosting ticket sales. Then on February 26 comes the pandemic equivalent of a wide version for Minari, when A24 releases it via premium video on demand (PVOD) platforms. Steven Yeun, Alan S. Kim, Yuh-Jung Youn, Yeri Han and Noel Cho in ‘Minari’

Sony Pictures Classics takes a slower pace with French Exit (with Michelle Pfeiffer) and The Father (with Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman). They’re opening in a handful of theaters, mostly to spark a flurry of reviews and other media coverage ahead of the Oscar nominations vote. Additional theaters and in-home screenings will arrive later, starting next month. These are films that enjoy a much longer rollout and better word of mouth, says Michael Barker, co-chairman of Sony Pictures Classics. Below is a selection of February releases looking for rewards and where they can be found. February 5 Malcolm and MarieOn the heels of Netflixs bigger prospects for the Oscars, including Mank, Ma Raineys Black Bottom and The Trial of the Chicago 7, come this two-player starring John David Washington and Zendaya, shot in black and white and at one location during the pandemic. A relationship takes place after what should have been a party night. In theaters and on Netflix. 12 February French releaseWith her wealth and reputation exhausted, an eccentric widow (played by resurgent Michelle Pfeiffer, who won the first of her three Oscar nominations for Dangerous Liaisons in the 1988s) flees New York City for Paris with her son (Lucas Hedges) . In theaters. Judas and the Black MessiahAn FBI plan to eradicate the Black Panther Party pits an infiltrator (Lakeith Stanfield) against Panthers leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya). This is one of 17 Warner Bros. movies. that parent company WarnerMedia has reserved for simultaneous release in theaters and on the company’s streaming site, HBO Max. EarthIn her early years as a director, Robin Wright played a woman seeking to rebuild herself in the wilderness of the Rockies. Following the film’s recent premiere at the Sundance Virtual Festival, its theatrical release and slated for on PVOD next month. MauritanianIn this thriller based on real-life stories, Jodie Foster stars as a lawyer representing a terrorism suspect (played by Tahar Rahim) detained without charge for 14 years at Guantanamo Bay. In theaters only; PVOD March 2. ThreateningSteven Yeun plays the patriarch of a Korean-American family embarking on farming in the Ozarks, a story inspired by the childhood experiences of writer and director Lee Isaac Chung. In theaters and virtual screenings; PVOD Feb 26 February 19 NomadlandA widow played by Frances McDormand finds herself among a traveling tribe of Americans who are homeless by circumstance or choice. To highlight the landscapes captured by director Chlo Zhao and cinematographer Joshua James Richards, Disneys Searchlight Pictures has placed Nomadland in IMAX theaters starting January 29. Along with a growing number of regular theaters, there’s a streaming release on Hulu, Searchlights’ sister company, on February 19. February 26 cherryIn a leap from his role as Spider-Man, Tom Holland plays an Iraq War vet who turns into addiction and bank robbery. The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Marvels’ last two Avengers blockbusters. Apple, which bought the film in September, is releasing it in theaters just before the Oscars deadline. Apple TV + subscribers can stream it starting March 12. The fatherThe onset of dementia has a disorienting effect on a character played by Anthony Hopkins, as well as on viewers, who experience the story from his perspective. Its adapted from a play by director Florian Zeller. In theaters; PVOD March 26. The United States vs. Billie HolidayIn this drama adapted from a non-fictional book on the war on drugs, federal agents target the singer of Strange Fruit, a voice for the civil rights struggle, with a narcotics investigation. On Hulu. Write to John Jurgensen at [email protected]

