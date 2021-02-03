Bliss: From one reality to another, the trippy spirit lets us guess

I have a picture in my head of a place. I don’t know if it’s real. Owen Wilsons Greg in Bliss.

In the metaphysical journey that is Bliss, there comes a point where you almost expect Agent Smith from The Matrix to appear looking for Mr. Anderson, or maybe McCabe from Vanilla Sky to find. our hero on a roof and tell him, Mortality as home entertainment this can’t be the future, can it? because we’re deep in the rabbit hole and we’re constantly trying to figure out what’s real and what’s not in this trippy and entertaining mind of writer-director Mike Cahill.

Congratulated: 3 out of 4

You can’t help but think of The Matrix and Vanilla Sky (or its precursor, the 1997 Spanish film Abre los ojos) and even the Fisher King as this Amazon Prime Video feature kicks off in the real world and then takes us around. on a fantastic journey in which were pretty sure well, almost sure, well, maybe not quite sure which universe is authentic and which only exists in the imagination.

Owen Wilson reminds us that he can do a lot more than play the supernaturally laid back aging hippie type with an impressive performance in layers as Greg, a middle-aged, divorced father who is an executive at a large company but spends his time. days ignoring calls. , avoiding meetings and creating elaborate designs depicting an idyllic home that looks positively heavenly. Almost too good to be true. It’s not entirely clear how long this has been going on, but if Greg thinks he’s cheating on his coworkers he’s dead wrong and when he tells the big boss he wants to see him, it looks like the end. out of the way for Greg.

Things go wrong during this reunion with the boss, and at this early stage, Bliss has the appearance of a gritty, set-to-thing thriller about a falling man, in the vein of Falling Down. Greg ends up on the street and hooks up with a weird and seemingly deranged exotic woman named Isabel (Salma Hayek in a terribly theatrical performance), who looks eerily like one of Greg’s sketches. How can this be? Isabel tells Greg her proof that they live in a manufactured world, and nothing that they see, or people, or buildings, or anything at all is really there. It’s all part of a great experience, and only Greg and Isabel can see through!

Something like that.

Do you see all these people outside? Isabel said to Greg. They are not real. It sounds crazy, sure, but then Isabel starts teaching Greg some mind-blowing tricks, like how to light a candle across the room just by pointing it and wishing it were so.

Nesta Cooper does a solid job as Greg’s daughter, Emily, who is about to graduate from high school and naturally worries about her father, though Emilys’ very existence seems to offer proof that Isabel pretends to be the declamations of a madwoman, Isabel has the head of Greg who turns with her explanations on the fact that Emily is not real, she is part of the illusion. Greg has never been married and has no children and he has never worked in this company; all of these are just part of the SIMS thing.

It’s madness until there is a startling revelation that Isabel might not be that mad after all, and the Shangri-La envisioned by Greg in his drawings might actually be the real world. Bliss is a surprisingly impressive visual feast, as we switch between the stark, oppressive gray world where Greg and Isabel are two weird characters living under an overpass and the brightly colored, futuristic nirvana where they are like the adult reunion queen and King. of a futuristic and advanced community where virtual reality mixes with reality.

I’m a little disoriented, Greg said at one point, and that’s the understatement of his life. Until the end, one can feel Greg’s sadness when his world seems to fall apart, his exhilaration when he believes he has found a new and spectacularly beautiful reality, and his heart-wrenching confusion when he has to choose between two worlds. a choice that might not really be his to make.