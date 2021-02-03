Jazmine Sullivan on Super Bowl Concert and Whitney Houston | Sports

NEW YORK (AP) Jazmine Sullivan knows she and Eric Church are completely different artists, but the R&B star said she was thrilled to team up with the country singer to give fans a memorable rendition of the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl .
We come from two very different backgrounds, (but) I find the beauty in mixing different lifestyles and different music (and) different art and creating something special, ”Sullivan said in an interview with The Associated Press. I really think that’s what we’ve accomplished and I think it will be really good. “
Sullivan and Church have been working hard to rehearse since it was announced they would sing together at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs.
For 12-time Grammy nominee Sullivan who released her debut album in 2008, the big game will be a family affair.
My mother and father will accompany me. It’s a time for all of us. They’ve supported me in this industry for so long, “said Sullivan, who was born and raised in Philadelphia. The fact that I’m able to be on the biggest stage that you can be on that stage is an experience. amazing with them. “
The 33-year-old singer known for her strong voice and punchy lyrics added that she wasn’t just thrilled to perform at the Super Bowl, she feels so blessed, I’m still shocked, not sure how I had this opportunity. “
But I’m ready to take it and do my thing. I feel like I represent my people. I’m going to go there and do my thing and be myself and sing the anthem the way I want it, the way I feel it in my mind, “she continued. I can’t wait to see what will happen after that. . “
One of Sullivan’s idols, Whitney Houston, arguably has the best performance ever. The star-spangled banner “during a Super Bowl game. Sullivan said she was a huge fan of the Houston version, and she recently learned that Houston was a fan of hers.
Months ago Missy Elliott tweeted that she performed a song that Sullivan sang at the age of 15 for Houston, and the icon was so impressed that she asked to see Sullivan’s birth certificate.
I had just heard this story Missy told on (Twitter) via (Twitter) because she didn’t tell me! I was as shocked as everyone to hear it, ”Sullivan said with a laugh. I actually went to dinner with Kim Burrell, who is a gospel singer and one of my musical inspirations, and she was telling me about Whitney. She was like, Oh, I can call her now. She called her on the phone and I spoke to Whitney and literally lost her. “
I did one of the BET (specials) shows and I sang and Whitney was up front and she stood up when I was singing. She was like the only person standing. I was blown away, in my feelings, everything, that she even knew me and stood up and gave me love that way. Sullivan continued. I feel like I never really had my moment with her. Obviously a lot of people feel that way about someone like her. I feel like I am so close. . I never really had my moment. I wish I had. I really feel it. “
