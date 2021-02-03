Punjabi Celebrities on a Frenzy to Slam Bollywood Celebrity Tweets, Ranjit Bawa Calls Them “Akirtghan Lok”





Since Rihanna showed her support for the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi against the new farm laws, Twitter appears to have been split into two parts. One is the pro-farm laws group and the other is the anti. For a long time now, Punjabi celebrities have been asking Bollywood actors to speak on behalf of farmers, especially those who have played turbaned characters on screen. But no one has really taken a stand for those who have been agitating for the past five months against the new farm bills, except a few. But now, after Rihanna’s last tweet, Bollywood has drawn huge criticism for its silence. Not only have the trolls spoken out against them, but even the Punjabi celebrities can’t hold back their anger either. A while back Ajay Devgn tweeted about Indian policy asking his fans to stand united and singer Jazzy B openly criticized him as a ‘fake Punjabi’. Also Read: Hollywood Stars Including Rihanna, Meena Harris & Others Support Farmer Protest, Kangana’s Backlash Ajay tweeted: “Don’t fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It is important to stay united at this hour without any intestinal struggle #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda ”. Slamming Ajay Devgn, Jazzy B quoted his tweet and wrote: You are exhausted! Sharam auni chaidi apne app nu Punjabi kehndey hoi! False Punjabi ”. Not just him, even Kesari actor Akshay Kumar shared a tweet that read, “Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support a resolution to the amicable, rather than paying attention to anyone. create differences. Hands joined # IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda “. To this tweet, Ranjit Bawa responded and quoted: “Akirtghan lok” Also Read: Cash Reward Announced By Delhi Police After Deep Sidhu Arrest Not only did actor Suniel Shetty also take to his Twitter and wrote, “We always have to take the big picture, because there is nothing more dangerous than the half-truth. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda ”. Jazzy B didn’t spare him either and responded to the actor by saying, “Oh you call this propaganda now you haven’t seen the farmers sitting in cold weather on the roads of Delhi for 2 months now, the world is watching and supporting farmers now. you think it’s propaganda! Shame on you guys! False hero! Karan Johar also took to his Twitter and wrote: “We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is caution and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do all we can to find solutions that work for everyone – our farmers are the backbone of India. Let no one divide us. #IndiaTogether ” Also read: Kangana Ranaut just bought four apartments in Chandigarh: here’s why Responding to Karan, Jazzy B wrote, “Oh after 2 months they are sitting on the roads now you think farmers are the backbone! The world is watching! You should be ashamed of yourself #FarmersProtest » There, however, Diljit and Kangana have already started their war of words on social networks. stay tuned until we have more gossip.







