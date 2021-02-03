‘Borat 2’, ‘Chicago 7’ – From the actor’s side – Deadline





Sacha Baron Cohen had a very good morning. He personally received three, count them Three, Golden Globe nominations, tying a Globes record. This means he’s in the running for Best Actor – Musical / Comedy for Borat’s subsequent moviefilm, Best Supporting Actor for her role as Abbie Hoffman in The Chicago 7 trial, and as a producer on Borat in the Best Film – Comedy / Musical category. Not bad, but Baron Cohen is expected to be a major player this season for his unique contribution to these two films since their debut in the fall, each becoming not only hits for their respective Netflix streamers on Chicago 7 and Amazon on Borat, but also for the social impact. So, this week’s episode of my Deadline The Actor’s Side video series is perfectly in sync for my conversation with this unique actor right now. Niko Tavernise / Netflix

We talk frankly and in great detail about his reasons for bringing the Borat character back to the movies when Baron Cohen thought he never would. Partly it was the US election, his fear of Donald Trump’s victory and the potential loss of American democracy, and a desire to use comedy to reach out to voters about the importance of what their vote might mean. He also talks about the dangers of social media and how Borat, with his own extreme opinions and methods, offers subtle and not-so-subtle political satire. He also talks about the advisability of Chicago 7, who also won several other Globe nominations today, including Best Picture – Drama, and his determination of well over a decade to play Hoffman on film, first contacting Steven Spielberg 13 years ago years when he launched the idea of ​​a Chicago 7 film, until Aaron Sorkin who wrote it and who will also direct it. His own connection to Hoffman, he says, actually came to college, when he wrote his dissertation on Jews and the Civil Rights Movement – one which included Hoffman’s contributions. Baron Cohen also talks about the particular challenge of the role, including a very particular Boston accent that he had to master the first time he made an American accent in the movies. We’re also talking about his unique career so far, with two distinct paths: one working on films he writes, and the other working for great directors in films like Hugo, Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables and of course Chicago 7. For those with less free time, you can check out the edited 12+ minute version of our chat in the video above, but I urge you to click below for the uncut half hour we cover. so many other things – including our mutual obsession with Peter Sellers. Baron Cohen reveals previously unknown thoughts about this highly influential actor and his impact on the paths he has taken in his own career. In my review of the new deadline Borat movie that I called Baron Cohen “the new-age Peter Sellers”. And indeed, he is, an actor with many surprising aspects of his talent and the passion that drives him.







