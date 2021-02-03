Game Pass Picks: Yakuza, Injustice, Raccoons | Entertainment

Connect with us

January has turned out to be a great month for Xbox Game Pass, offering a wide variety of new games joining the service. From an exclusive console horror game to an absurd puzzle game, this selection of Game Pass Picks will offer a nice range for all gamers.

The way

In the vein of classic horror titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, The Medium is a supernatural horror game developed by Bloober Team exclusively for Series S and X. In The Medium, you take control of Marianne, a female which possesses the ability to peer into both the real world and the spirit world.

Players will travel to the decrepit Niwa Resort as they strive to uncover not only what happened there, but also the source of Mariana’s powers. If you want to learn more about The Medium, be sure to check out our review here!



Average coverage


Courtesy of Microsoft


Cyber ​​shadow

For those looking for a more retro experience, take a look at Cyber ​​Shadow. In Cyber ​​Shadow, you play as Shadow, a cybernetic ninja who fights to avenge his clan after being wiped out by synthetic androids.

This game is retro not only in its art and music, but also in its difficulty. Expect to die and fight a lot in this action platformer game. Gamers looking for a fun yet challenging experience will find their solution here.



Cyber ​​shadow


Courtesy of Yacht Club Games


Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza fans, rejoice! The Yakuza Remastered collection has joined Game Pass, which means you have not one, not two, but three full games to dive into. The Remastered collection includes Yakuza 3, 4, and 5, and all received 1080p resolution and 60fps bump.

The Yakuza Games follow Kazuma Kiryu, a no-frills brawler with a complicated history with the Yakuza families. Gaining notoriety as the Dragon of Dojima, players will forge his legend in exaggerated signature Yakuza brawls and an insane variety of side games.

Expect each title to provide hours upon hours of content to play. And, if you’re new to the franchise, Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami 1 and 2 are also available on Game Pass.



Yakuza Remastered Collection


Courtesy of Sega


Donut County

Looking for a physics-based puzzle with a quirky sense of humor? Donut County is down your driveway. In Donut County, you play like a ditch. That’s right, you are a big hole that gets even bigger as you consume items. You start humbly at first, gobbling up garden gnomes and bricks, but end up tearing down entire buildings.

The main cast of characters is a playful raccoon named BK and his human friend, Mira. Not only is the gameplay in Donut County a lot of fun, but the interactions between characters like BK and Mira are really fun in their own way. So be sure to visit Donut County, where you come for the fun puzzles, and stay for the great characters.



Donut County


Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive


Injustice 2

Injustice 2 is a premier fighting game from the veterans of Netherrealm Studios, the developers of the Mortal Kombat series. Expect a wide array of characters from the DC Universe like Batman, Supergirl, and Black Canary. Injustice 2 also features a surprisingly robust campaign as a fractured Justice League must come together to repel an invasion of Braniac.

Another thing to note is that Injustice 2 has a robust DLC distribution as well. Not only does this include DC favorites like Red Hood and Black Manta, but also a few characters from other franchises. One of the most notable characters is Hellboy, one of the best comic book characters. This half-demon paranormal investigator brings his mind that is just as brutal as his right hand of fate.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also join him. The 4 brothers join the fight with each of them with their own unique sets of moves and appearances. Although the DLC does not come with Game Pass, Game Pass offers a nice discount on all DLC for the games that are part of the service.



Injustice 2


Courtesy of WB Games


