FOX News Media names Ben Domenech as contributor | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – February 3, 2021 – FOX News Media has signed The Federalist Editor and co-founder Ben Domenech as a contributor, said Suzanne Scott, CEO of FOX News Media. In this role, Mr. Domenech will provide political commentary on all FOX News Media platforms and host a weekly podcast for FOX News Audio. In making the announcement, Ms Scott said: As a frequent guest, Bens’ insightful opinions added depth to our coverage and instilled the trust of our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the FOX News Media family and have confidence that he will make a great addition to our unparalleled team of contributors. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Domenech said I am honored to join the list of accomplished contributors to FOX News Medias. As we enter this transformational year, I look forward to sharing my perspective with the informed and engaged FOX viewers across all their platforms. Currently, Mr. Domenech is editor of The Federalist, a conservative online magazine he co-founded in 2013 that covers politics, politics, culture and religion. It is also the host of Federalist radio time podcast and author of the daily political insider newsletter The transom. Previously, Mr. Domenech was a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a senior fellow at the Heartland Institute. He was editor-in-chief of The city, a faith and culture-focused academic journal published by Houston Baptist University. He also appeared on several networks during the 2012 and 2016 election cycles, primarily on CBS News. Face the nation. During the George W. Bush administration, Mr. Domenech worked as a speechwriter for former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson and Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas. Mr. Domenech was also a writer for Eagle Publishing, where he worked on a number of New York Times bestsellers. He was also a founding member of the Conservative website Redstate and co-host the award-winning daily podcast Coffee and markets, where he immersed himself in business, politics and politics. Mr Domenech lives in Virginia with his wife Meghan McCain, ABC co-host Viewand their daughter Liberty . FOX News Media operates FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the AVOD FOX Weather Service . Currently number one in the cable network, FNC is also the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the major commercial cable channels. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people every month. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005848/en/ CONTACT: FOX News media contact: Alexandra Coscia / 212.301.3272 KEYWORD: NEW YORK AUSTRALIA / OCEANIA AUSTRALIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER COMMUNICATIONS OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION AND RADIO EDITION COMMUNICATIONS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: FOX News Media Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 02/03/2021 1:56 PM / DISC: 02/03/2021 1:56 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005848/en

