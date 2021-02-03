Farmer protest: ministers, Bollywood biggies, cricketers vs. Rihanna, Thunberg and other celebrities

New Delhi: India on Wednesday slammed global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for supporting the farmers’ protests, at the center of a highly polarized international debate that has seen several Bollywood stars and cricket and senior ministers rally around the government in its pushback.

The ‘temptation of hashtags and sensationalist comments on social media’ is neither accurate nor responsible, the foreign ministry said as international spotlight turned to the two-month protest to demand the withdrawal of three new laws Farmers and a host of stars including singer Jay Sean and actor John Cusack turned their attention to it.

Facts need to be checked before the rush for comment, the ministry added, using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda to make its point.

Rihanna, among the biggest pop stars of the day with 101 million Twitter followers, has launched the global choir in support of Indian farmers, taking their movement to a new high. “Why aren’t we talking about this ?! #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted, linking a CNN article about the internet shutdown around New Delhi as protesters clashed with police.

why don’t we talk about it ?! #FarmersProtest https://t.co/obmIlXhK9S – Rihanna (@rihanna) 1612279791000

Drawing more international attention to the issue, Thunberg followed soon after. “We stand in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India,” she tweeted. The Swedish climate activist posted again later in the day, saying “Here is a toolkit if you want to help”. This led the user to a document with details on how to support the protest, including creating a storm on Twitter and protesting outside Indian embassies.

We are in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 1612296241000

The author of “The Hungry Tide”, Amitav Ghosh, thanked her for her position.

US actor Amanda Cerni, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris Meena Harris, “Serendipity” star Cusack, who retweeted a post from Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate read: “Let’s talk about what’s going on in India right now. #FarmersProtest “, and former adult star Mia Khalifa who asked,” What’s going on with the human rights violations ?! They’ve cut the internet around New Delhi? ! #FarmersProtest. ”

The lines were clearly drawn, pitting global celebrities from various fields against national stars and politicians. And the farmers’ cause has gained international popularity.

The rejection came with the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda used in the MEA’s statement and several Bollywood stars who joined key ministers in criticizing the “half-truths” of international forces.

The tweets advised people to focus on government efforts to address the farmers’ crisis, sharing the MEA’s statement that some “interest groups” were trying to enforce their agenda on the protests and that a very small section of farmers in parts of the country some reservations about the agricultural reforms adopted by Parliament after extensive debate and discussion.



#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/TfdgXfrmNt https://t.co/gRmIaL5Guw – Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) 1612334138000

“Before we rush to comment on such issues, we urge that the facts be verified and that a proper understanding of the issues at stake be undertaken,” he said.

“The temptation to use sensational hashtags and comments on social media, especially when used by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible,” he added.

Union Home Secretary Amit Shah was among those who used the two hashtags.

“… Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate, only ‘progress’ can. India is united and united to make progress,” Shah tweeted.



No propaganda can discourage the unity of India! No propaganda can stop India from reaching new heights! Propaganda can not dec. Https://t.co/tUTWc68ZCs – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) 1612359767000

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal added: “Fearing the growing power of India, international forces are conspiring to weaken our country and the country’s democracy.”

Many of their colleagues, including Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, VK Singh and Ramesh Pokhriyal, have joined them.

And Home Secretary G Kishan Reddy said: “We will not be intimidated by an international gang of anarchy lovers. We have seen how they unleashed violence and desecrated our national flag. on Republic Day. Let us unite now and defeat these forces. ”

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth and Sports, also used the hashtag to make his point.

“For 1000 years India has been defeated, occupied, plundered and ruled by invaders not because India was weak, but there has always been a Jaichand. We have to ask ourselves who is behind this international propaganda for defame India. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, “he wrote on Twitter.

For 1000 years India has been defeated, occupied, plundered and ruled by invaders not because India was weak, but there https://t.co/5YOFG5CnHz – Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 1612341109000

Their views resonated in Bollywood with actors Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar among those urging people to beware of false propaganda.

Kumar was among the first to share the MEA’s statement, saying the government’s efforts to address the issue are “obvious”.

#IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda https://t.co/JpUKyoB4vn – Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) 1612370651000

“Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever is making differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” wrote Kumar.

Devgn said people should not “fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies”.

Johar said the country should not let “no one divide us”.

“We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is caution and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do all we can to find solutions that work for all – our farmers are the backbone of India. Don’t let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether “he says.

Suniel Shetty also shared the MEA’s response on Twitter, saying nothing is “more dangerous than the half-truth”.

Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble also used the twin hashtags to amplify the pushback.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stay united as a nation,” Tendulkar tweeted.



India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know in https://t.co/ZW7LKULsZE – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1612359285000

Kumble wrote: “As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking its internal problems towards amicable solutions. More and more.”

As the world’s largest democracy, India is more than capable of resolving its internal issues amicably. O https://t.co/zQsjfvsC7Z – Anil Kumble (@ anilkumble1074) 1612364406000

However, there were also voices within the Indian entertainment industry that supported the farmers. Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a Rihanna tribute song for her tweet and actor Ali Fazal said the issue was not “an internal matter”.

“I also love the ostrich. But I’m not one of them. The division is good but not for people. Share the love and do it unconditionally. I learned that when I was in school. ‘school. And that’s not an internal matter. Past internalization, “Fazal tweeted.



I also like the ostrich. But I am not. Baatna achhi baat hai. Lekin Insaan nahi, Pyaar baatiye, aur uski buniyaadon https://t.co/bGctYviMLx – Ali Fazal M / / (@ alifazal9) 1612348841000

Singer Jazzy B criticized Kumar for never tweeting in favor of farmers, but for posting a propaganda tweet now.

“You are not Singh is the king, real kings are sitting in protest! False king @akshaykumar,” he tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have camped at several Delhi border crossings since November last year, asking the government to repeal the three agricultural laws and the legal guarantee of a support price minimum (MSP) for their crops.

Protest sites have been turned into fortresses with police erecting multi-layered barricades and accordion wires to stop the movement of vehicles.

Tightened security measures at unrest sites across Delhi’s borders follow violence during the Republic Day tractor parade.

Paid actors, eh? Quite the casting director, I hope they don’t get overlooked during awards season. I am with e https://t.co/vAc2WJ9OVF – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 1612332841000