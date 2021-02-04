Hugh Grant on ‘The Undoing’ Golden Globes Name: “It’s a relief not having to pretend you’re a nice guy”

The actor, who won the sixth Golden Globe nomination of his career (after winning in 1995 for “ Four Weddings and a Funeral ”), has been praised for his role alongside contestant Nicole Kidman in the series limited from HBO.



HBO Murder Mystery Limited Series Cancellation won four Golden Globe nominations this morning, including a nod for Best Limited Series or Best Made for Television. The previous three Golden Globe winners in his cast were also honored, two stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant were nominated in major categories, while Donald Sutherland won a supporting actor nomination.

Grant, who won his Globe 26 years ago for his performance in the romantic comedy Four weddings and a funeral, admits he didn’t think then that one day he would play a much darker figure in a project like Cancellation. Talk with The Hollywood Reporter, Grant reflects on the fun aspects of playing the villain and what is most missing from attending this year’s annual event.

Nicole Kidman said at the start of CancellationS press tour that she was really worried that you weren’t interested in doing the show at all. Was there some sort of hesitation on your part from the start?

Well, not really, because it was such a fancy project. I am honored to be offered class projects. Nicole, Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley It was pedigree stuff. Having said that, I couldn’t wait to find out who died. I only got the first episode. And I was even more impatient for it to be me, because it would’ve been a lot less fun playing the husband who fucked the wrong woman and apologized for five episodes than playing a total sociopath who seems like a sweet husband and father and healer of children.

You seem to have kissed bad guys the last few years, I think A very English scandal and Paddington, the latter for which I think you have been unfairly snubbed. Was that something that you found more exciting to play than, say, the beautiful lead role of a romantic comedy?

Well, I would never say anything negative about my romantic comedies, because I love them. And my children eat because of them. But it’s definitely a relief that you don’t have to pretend you’re a good guy. And of course, it’s more fun that the actors love to play the bad guy. And the audience always responds best to the villain. And, you know, the reasons go very deep.

You won a Golden Globe in 1995 for Four weddings and a funeral. Did you think at the time that something like Cancellation would you be nominated several years later?

Not at all. It really is the surprising part of my life. What I did in my twenties was character roles and silly voices. I mean, I had a whole business where I did silly voices for radio and TV. And the very idea of ​​playing some kind of romantic, unlovable character like the ones Richard Curtis wrote never occurred to me and I never thought I would be good. So it was kind of weird that I ended up doing this most of my life. Ten years, really. There was a movie that I literally made right after Four weddings and a funeral called A terribly great adventure with the same director, Mike Newell, in which I was a really seedy, despicable, unhappy and toxic director. It’s a whole different career that I could have had, playing character roles like that. But like I said, I’m not ungrateful for romantic comedies at all, it was just a surprising excursion for me and anyone who knew me. They never thought I was that kind of person at a distance.

The Globes are the fun precursor to the Oscars. Lots of food and drink and partying. Since you will be at home, any idea how you can celebrate with the same kind of merrymaking?

Well, it’s a tragedy because I love Golden Globes night. And my wife loves the trip to the Golden Globes. You know, we can fly to Los Angeles from London and leave the kids with his mother. Stay in a nice hotel. And sleep! And so it is a tragedy. I don’t know how it’s going to be. I’m going to be in Turkey, I think, when that happens I don’t know what time of night it will be in Turkey. But you know, I’m gonna get up, I’m gonna put on my tuxedo. I’ll make a happy face when someone else wins.

I still hope something crazy will happen. Maybe someone will be in their bathroom when their name is called the winner.

Or they just put on a tuxedo top and nothing underneath, then get up [on camera].

Was there anything you watched, read or listened to during the pandemic that you found particularly uplifting or calming during this chaotic time?

What did we watch? We’ve gutted Netflix and Amazon of all their content. I loved Gambit Queens. We watch a lot of sporting stuff, which won’t mean anything to The Hollywood Reporter readership because it is mainly football [i.e., soccer]. My wife is extremely athletic and that’s what we tend to look at. Unfortunately, because we are not really allowed to leave the house. We can’t play tennis, we can’t do anything. Were sad locking creatures.

I imagine it also allows you to break away from your own industry and watch what everyone else is doing. I don’t know if you’re the type to be jealous of another acting role.

You know, I’ve never felt that once in my life. Isn’t that strange? I certainly don’t like anyone to be successful, of course. I am human. (Laughs.)