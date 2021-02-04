Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and More Bollywood Celebrities Attend Bunty Walia’s Father’s Prayer Meeting | Hindi Film News – Bollywood





Bollywood producer Bunty Walias’ father, Pirthi Paul Singh, passed away on January 31. While his funeral and final rites were held in a crematorium in Mumbai on the same day, a prayer meeting for the late father of the filmmakers was held in a gurdwara in Khar, Mumbai. The reunion was attended by close family members and several celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Raveena tandon, Siddhanth Kapoor. Apart from that, other family and friends were also beaten at the scene while following social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier on January 31, other stars including Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Abhishek Bachchan, and others were spotted arriving at the Walias Residence to offer their condolences to the ace filmmaker. In terms of work, Revolts in Wales has been part of Bollywood for a long time. He has produced several films, such as Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Ek Ajnabee, Lamhaa and Chowky. The producer started his journey with the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, starring Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan and Dharmendra. On a personal level, Walis married actor Suman Ranganathan in 2006. However, they separated in May 2007. And, now, he is married to Vanessa Parmar. The duo, who married in 2012, share two children. Conversely, Abhishek and Bunty Walia are co-owners of the Kabaddi Jaipur Pink Panthers team, which participates in the Pro Kabbadi League. In December 2020, Abhishek released a series of documentaries “ Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers ” which follows the story of his team. The documentary was streamed on an OTT platform. Read moreRead less

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos