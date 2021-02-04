The actor WandaVision represents the viewer – / Film

Will we see FBI Agent Jimmy Woo step into the sitcom world of Westview’s Wanda Maximoff in an upcoming episode of WandaVision?

Actor Randall Park do not say. In fact, it can’t say much at all, given that we’re still in the middle of a TV season that relies heavily on the slow release of clues to a larger mystery. But we still pumped him up for information in a recent interview, and he talked about Jimmy Woo’s magical hobby, how his character works as a stand-in for audiences, how Jimmy has changed since we first met him in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and more. Read our full interview with Randall Park below.

When you were first asked to join this show, what did Jac Schaeffer say about Jimmy Woos’ role in the overall story that is told through these episodes?

Well, I’m trying to rethink. We met in a conference room at Marvel, and the first thing she did was break the arc of the show and I was so blown away by that alone that I think I couldn’t hear anything from it. ‘other, because I was like, that’s how amazing I can’t believe I’m a part of it. But one thing we talked about is Jimmy is the same Jimmy we met Ant-Man and the Wasp, but he’s also going to be really, really focused here and be really good at his job. He’s going to do his best to figure out what’s going on here at Westview with his team, and there will be special attention to his character that we didn’t see in the previous movie.

It’s clear that Jimmys has been studying the sleight of hand since we last saw him. What other skills has he developed since Ant-Man and the Wasp?

You know, I guess he worked hard at it working on a bunch of pretty hard magic tricks. But I think the one he does in his introduction to WandaVision is the one he has completely mastered. He can’t wait to get this card out.

Have you been told if your character disappeared during The Snap or if he was left behind?

No. You know, I asked some people about it, and I didn’t get a clear answer on it.

Interesting. OKAY.

I guess, however, and this is only a theory, that he didn’t disappear during The Snap. Because he had to work on his magic tricks!

Yeah, that’s what we were thinking too. Did you have to review sitcoms to find inspiration for your work on this show? Maybe something from the 80s, 90s or 2000s?

I didn’t, but I didn’t have to because I was already such a fan of sitcoms. These sitcoms are ingrained in my being because I was practically raised by them, so I didn’t have to do too much research. I just knew them.

Do we see Jimmy in sitcom form here?

Oh, you are good, you are good. I’m just going to say I don’t know: you have to keep watching.

I know that Elizabeth Olsen will appear in Doctor Strange 2. Are we going to see you in this movie as well?

Oh, you know, again, you’re gonna have to watch.

No problem. I had to ask.

I have a bad memory. (Laughs)

The way your character analyzed previous episodes of the show is similar to how hardcore fans have looked at the same episodes looking for clues. Did you have conversations with Matt Shakman to find the right tone for these moments?

Not really, but I think Jimmy Woo and Darcy and Monica were always going to represent the audience. I think the questions the audience asked in the first three episodes were the same as our characters. Because of that, yeah, there’s that kind of special bond between these three characters and the audience, and I think that’s really cool. Because I’m watching it, I feel like Jimmy is, yeah, part of the audience, just looking at it and trying to figure it out. So I think it was by design.

***

New episodes of WandaVision hit Disney + on Fridays.

