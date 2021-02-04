Entertainment
Hollywood’s culture of violent men continues
Did no one learn from Harvey?
Things were meant to be different once this particular monster was put away with Cosby et al. but a younger generation of Hollywood men are accused of only sexual harassment.
Think about the past few weeks: Armie Hammer would have self-identified like 100% cannibal and share fantasies rape and bondage with several mistresses, in addition to breaking and eating their bones.
Marilyn Manson, this week accused of extreme physical, sexual and emotional abuse by actress Evan Rachel Wood, among others whom he denied.
I’m not a fan of the cancellation culture, stylist Love Bailey said Tuesday night, but when someone like @marilynmanson shoots a gun in your head it’s time to talk.
Bailey was 20 and was working on a photoshoot at his home.
I felt stunned and shocked, Bailey told The Daily Beast. I was in this state where I was wondering, Isn’t he too famous to kill me?
Phil Spector and OJ Simpson would disagree.
Shia LeBeouf actually hired Olympian lawyer Shawn Holley to represent him recently in a lawsuit. dropped off by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accuses LeBeouf of sexual assault, assault, extreme emotional and psychological abuse, knowingly giving him an STD and shooting helpless dogs.
Stylist Karolyn Pho, who also dated LeBeouf, has made similar accusations.
You know I’m going to kill you, Pho said, LeBeouf threatened, in court.
According to the lawsuit, LeBeouf, like just about every other alleged deviant celebrity on this list, sought to excuse his wrongdoing as being the eccentricities of a free-thinking artist. (LeBeouf has denied many of the trial allegations.)
Such is the unbearable behavior of Adam Driver, an actor so serious that he stepped out of an NPR interview rather than hearing his own voice in his own Oscar-bait movie.
The sensitive driver has just been accused of physically assaulting a 73-year-old co-star. Now 76, Portuguese actress Lidia Franco says Driver is a very bad person who attacked her with a chair on set.
No response yet from Driver, who otherwise makes appearances, Im-just-an-accidentally-famous-former-Marine on late-night shows.
And, of course, there’s Mansons’ pal Johnny Depp, who has so ravaged his reputation that a UK court recently ruled that Depp could legally qualify as a wife drummer.
I was thinking about all of this while reading a long New York Times article for Jamie Tarses, who died too young at age 56.Tarses broke Hollywood’s glass ceiling in the 1990s, becoming the youngest president of a major network. at 32 years old.
There was no woman on television with her power; she was responsible, in large part, for such hits as Friends and Frasier.
Tarses made a lot of people a lot of money, but consider the standards she held in the liberal, self-congratulated, and enlightened world of 1990s Hollywood.
Women are emotional and Jamie is particularly emotional, a male agent told Times magazine at the time. You see her as a girl and that changes the way you deal with her.
The author of this play, moreover, was a woman.
Tarses was castigated by male colleagues oh, the hypocrisy of romances with stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Matthew Perry. The criticism was so vicious that Tarses retired from acting in 1999, reinventing herself as an independent producer.
I don’t want to play anymore, she told the LA Times in 1999.
A huge female talent out of Hollywood to be too ambitious, too talented, too smart. Decades later, after – # MeToo, Shia LeBeouf reportedly runs around LA, hunting and shooting stray dogs to get into a killer’s mindset for a role.
No way only his girlfriend would know. Then again, not everyone knew about Harvey, right?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]