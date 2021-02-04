Hollywood’s culture of violent men continues

Did no one learn from Harvey?

Things were meant to be different once this particular monster was put away with Cosby et al. but a younger generation of Hollywood men are accused of only sexual harassment.

Think about the past few weeks: Armie Hammer would have self-identified like 100% cannibal and share fantasies rape and bondage with several mistresses, in addition to breaking and eating their bones.

Marilyn Manson, this week accused of extreme physical, sexual and emotional abuse by actress Evan Rachel Wood, among others whom he denied.

I’m not a fan of the cancellation culture, stylist Love Bailey said Tuesday night, but when someone like @marilynmanson shoots a gun in your head it’s time to talk.

Bailey was 20 and was working on a photoshoot at his home.

I felt stunned and shocked, Bailey told The Daily Beast. I was in this state where I was wondering, Isn’t he too famous to kill me?

Phil Spector and OJ Simpson would disagree.

Shia LeBeouf actually hired Olympian lawyer Shawn Holley to represent him recently in a lawsuit. dropped off by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, who accuses LeBeouf of sexual assault, assault, extreme emotional and psychological abuse, knowingly giving him an STD and shooting helpless dogs.

Stylist Karolyn Pho, who also dated LeBeouf, has made similar accusations.

You know I’m going to kill you, Pho said, LeBeouf threatened, in court.

According to the lawsuit, LeBeouf, like just about every other alleged deviant celebrity on this list, sought to excuse his wrongdoing as being the eccentricities of a free-thinking artist. (LeBeouf has denied many of the trial allegations.)

Such is the unbearable behavior of Adam Driver, an actor so serious that he stepped out of an NPR interview rather than hearing his own voice in his own Oscar-bait movie.

Shia LeBeouf has excused his threats to kill against Karolyn Pho and FKA Twigs as mere eccentricities of a free-thinking artist. Joel Ryan / Invision / AP

The sensitive driver has just been accused of physically assaulting a 73-year-old co-star. Now 76, Portuguese actress Lidia Franco says Driver is a very bad person who attacked her with a chair on set.

No response yet from Driver, who otherwise makes appearances, Im-just-an-accidentally-famous-former-Marine on late-night shows.

And, of course, there’s Mansons’ pal Johnny Depp, who has so ravaged his reputation that a UK court recently ruled that Depp could legally qualify as a wife drummer.

I was thinking about all of this while reading a long New York Times article for Jamie Tarses, who died too young at age 56.Tarses broke Hollywood’s glass ceiling in the 1990s, becoming the youngest president of a major network. at 32 years old.

There was no woman on television with her power; she was responsible, in large part, for such hits as Friends and Frasier.

Tarses made a lot of people a lot of money, but consider the standards she held in the liberal, self-congratulated, and enlightened world of 1990s Hollywood.

Women are emotional and Jamie is particularly emotional, a male agent told Times magazine at the time. You see her as a girl and that changes the way you deal with her.

The author of this play, moreover, was a woman.

Tarses was castigated by male colleagues oh, the hypocrisy of romances with stars such as Ryan Reynolds and Matthew Perry. The criticism was so vicious that Tarses retired from acting in 1999, reinventing herself as an independent producer.

I don’t want to play anymore, she told the LA Times in 1999.

A huge female talent out of Hollywood to be too ambitious, too talented, too smart. Decades later, after – # MeToo, Shia LeBeouf reportedly runs around LA, hunting and shooting stray dogs to get into a killer’s mindset for a role.

No way only his girlfriend would know. Then again, not everyone knew about Harvey, right?