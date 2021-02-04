Video games become the most influential part of entertainment – North Texas Daily

Entertainment
Now, we’ve all become attached to some form of media during the pandemic. Some people watch more movies than ever before, while others dive into a ledger. If there is one thing I have personally noticed, it is that video games are emerging as one of the most influential and beloved forms of entertainment. Over the past year we’ve seen so many story-driven games winning the hearts of many, and it’s not going to end anytime soon.
For starters, video games can be whatever you want them to be. If you want a game without a story and with a lot of multiplayer aspects, there is a game for you. If you want to be immersed in a world where nothing else matters but to you and the character you play, there is a game for you. To sit down and think that you can play a video game on anything with a screen is mind boggling. Investing in one of the best-known consoles is fine, but finding the perfect game depends on what fits your needs and wants. As 2020 drew to a close, I finished playing Marvels Spider-Man: Miles Morales and it was one of the most rewarding experiences I have ever had in the video game world.
The way the world is right now, sometimes I want to be absolutely detached from it all, and these story driven games are the perfect escape. With the future of movie theaters hanging in the balance, some people may never get that great experience of watching everything on a giant screen while paying way too much for popcorn. The only substitute that comes to mind is letting all of your stress leave your body as you roam New York City as a super-teen, or surviving the aftermath of a zombie apocalypse like The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II. “
These last two games mentioned are probably two of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, the story being both better than some of the movies that have been Oscar nominated in the past two years. If games evolve to have better storytelling than some movies, and then you add in the fact that you can control the fates of the characters while simultaneously becoming attached to them, there simply is nothing better to offer. There’s something so rewarding about beating a game, especially one that is focused on intense storytelling. It’s time to start watching video games the same as movies and TV shows, not the little brother of the two.
The best types of games are those that feature The Butterfly Effect. Games like Until Dawn and Detroit: Become Human give you choices that will determine the end of the game. These actions can be simple things like what to say to another character, or huge actions that can completely change the end of the game. These games are the absolute best because once all is said and done there are countless endings. Each ending may be darker or more rewarding, but no matter what, you still bond with some well-written characters in a huge story. One of my favorite memories is telling all my friends about the ending we got for a specific character, or what we chose to do when the odds were against us in the game. Stuff like that create connections that can last forever, and that’s why video games have the potential to be the most influential entertainment.
