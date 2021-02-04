Golden Globes Lack of Diversity Brings Performance Goals Back to Hollywood – Deadline

Another year, another round of Golden Globe nominations that spark praise, love and, of course, outcry over the snubs.

Just take a look at Twitter and you’ll find a combination of celebrations and ritual dredges (some of them really yours) by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its questionable picks for nominees in a year that has seen a global pandemic, a Black Lives Matter movement and an account for all industries – especially Hollywood – when it comes to representation and equality for the marginalized.

The Academy of Television and Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have made concerted efforts to be more inclusive and build diversity with their constituents and what they name for their annual awards ceremonies. Based on today’s Golden Globe nominations, it doesn’t quite look like the HFPA is aligned with them. Case in point: of the 10 films nominated in the Best Picture categories, none focused on a story about a person of color or an under-represented community. Of course there is Hamilton, a story traditionally told through a white lens that Lin-Manuel Miranda disrupted by telling it to people of color. Then there is the problem of Sia The music, which could have been a portrayal opportunity, but a huge box of worms was overturned after she was accused of ableism after playing Maddie Ziegler as an autistic girl.

The Golden Globes usually kick off awards season, and the HFPA’s elusive history with its nominations has been – how to put it – problematic for many. It’s usually a random mishmash of nominees that doesn’t necessarily dictate Oscars or guild awards. Sure, the HFPA throws great parties and everyone’s having fun at the ceremony, but the Golden Globes are increasingly baffled by the choices they’ve made… especially this year.

Don’t get me wrong… I recognize the diversity of nominations this year. It’s great that there are three directors – including two women of color – who have been nominated in the directing category. I’m celebrating it. We also see a spice of people of color in feature film categories and a low amount of BIPOC nods in TV actor categories. However, with the amount of content from people of color and other underrepresented communities that has come out over the past year, it’s hard to believe the HFPA has overlooked and ignored so many great performances and projects. Based on these nominations, the HFPA tells us that a show like Emily in Paris eclipses I can destroy you. Something is wrong with that.

You could say that “the rewards mean nothing” – but they do. They are meant to represent the best of the best in Hollywood and, in turn, reflect the world. If we go through the Golden Globe nominations, it’s extremely Eurocentric with a dash of inclusive stories created by diverse people. The Golden Globes are one of Hollywood’s biggest accolades, so it has a certain level of importance, but more and more people find it difficult to take it seriously.

That’s not to say the nominees aren’t worthy of their place in this year’s ceremony. Everyone is talented and has something to contribute, but HFPA’s reach of what deserves to be nominated seems limited. The 80-something organization has many blind spots and it needs to fix them.

All of this could have been predicted when Lee Isaac Chung Threatening was placed in the foreign languages ​​category of the Globes. I get it. There are rules the HFPA must follow. however, Threatening is a very American film. It tells the story of the American dream. It’s embedded in his DNA. Yet Golden Globes rules state that “any film with at least 50% non-English dialogue falls into the Foreign Language category. Dramatic films, musicals or comedies with 50% or more dialogue in English are eligible for the Best Picture – Drama or Best Picture – Musical or Comedy awards. “There is also the strategy of it all. Threatening had a better chance of winning Best Foreign Language than Best Film. I would say it could win both. Maybe it’s time to change those rules.

There is something to be said for the glaring lack of nominations for black movies and TV series. Yes, we have Viola Davis, Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman, Don Cheadle, John Boyega and Regina King in the running, but those nominations seem to be tick boxes for the HFPA. They named Lovecraft Country for Best TV Series – Drama, but not a single HBO Series actor was recognized. From Jurnee Smollett to Jonathan Majors to illustrious Michael K. Williams, everyone has stepped up and shown on the social-minded sci-fi fantasy, but they don’t deserve a nomination alongside them. ‘Olivia Colman and Jason Bateman? There is something wrong.

Let’s not forget Spike Lee Da 5 Bloods, where Delroy Lindo commanded the screen alongside Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr as well as the aforementioned Majors and Boseman. Plus, Sam Levinson’s riveting Malcolm and Marie – a feat in filmmaking about a pandemic – introduced Zendaya and John David Washington as we’ve never seen them. Yet there was no love for them on all fronts.

Daniel Kaluuya received a well-deserved nomination for Judas and the black Messiah, but his co-stars LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback have been overlooked for their incredible performances, and director Shaka King has also been overlooked. Regina King’s One night in Miami saw a nomination for Leslie Odom Jr. but no Golden Globes shone for the incredible performances of Kingsley Ben-Adir, Eli Goree and Aldis Hodge. Were they only allowed to have one?

Radha Blank could also have been a candidate to act, direct and write for The forty year version yet there were crickets. There is also Colman Domingo in Ma Rainey’s black background, Nicole Beharie in Miss Juneteenth, the cast and creators of Valley P, Issa Rae Unsafe and of course, Michaela Coel’s I can destroy you. HBO’s groundbreaking dark comedy snub has left many livid … can you blame them? It is one of the best TV series of the past two decades.

Let me come back to Under the threat. With a small smile addressed to the HFPA, I applaud their nomination for Best Foreign Language Film – but what about Steven Yeun’s moving performance? Or even Yeri Han’s? Or that of Youn Yuh-jung? Or that of Alan Kim? Or even the entire cast for that matter? Lifetime and One day at a time could easily have represented the Latinx community and Little America provided a multitude of diverse applications which the HFPA decided to reject. And how are you going to nominate Riz Ahmed for best actor but totally ignore Sound of metal on all other fronts? There is also Lingua Franca, half, first cow, I never did and more films that could have easily sat next to some of these nominees. Maybe the HFPA should take a look at the Independent Spirit Awards to see what a list of nominees should look like.

I’m sure the HFPA is filled with great people – but as someone asked on Twitter, “what is the ethnic breakdown and what posts do they represent?” It might help explain this quirky mosaic of nominees and their lack of inclusiveness.

The HFPA remains a mystery in how they work and the choices they make. Their appointments are always unpredictable. Sometimes unpredictability can be a pleasant surprise, but like an earthquake, it can also create a mess. Based on today’s appointments, the HFPA appears disconnected and not engaged with the audience or the changing landscape of television and film. Maybe it’s time for them to sit down and reassess what they stand for.