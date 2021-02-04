Self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om Passes Away and Other Important News





A number of events have taken place in the entertainment industry today. From the self-proclaimed death of Godman Swami Om to Suniel Shetty’s response to Rihanna’s tweet regarding the internet crackdown on protesting farmers, there were many events that made headlines on February 3. Read further for today’s entertainment news recap. Read also | Swami Om Dies Aged 63 After Suffering From Paralysis Read also | Suniel Shetty Vs Rihanna, Greta, Lilly & Co On Farmers; Praises the “ full view ” Here are the latest entertainment news of the day Swami Om’s death Self-proclaimed Godman Swami Om passed away on February 3, 2021. According to a report by Jagran, he had not been doing well for a few months and was also paralyzed. He had tested positive for the coronavirus three months ago and was undergoing treatment with AIIMS. After being diagnosed with a new coronavirus, half of his body was stricken with paralysis. Suniel Shetty meets Rihanna Suniel Shetty responded to international star Rihanna’s tweet in which she shared a press article highlighting the shutdown of internet services for protesting farmers. Suniel Shetty tweeted the statement released by the Department of External Affairs (MEA) and also wrote to always keep the big picture. He also wrote that there is nothing more dangerous than a half-truth. Environmentalist Great Thunberg has also pledged his support for the ongoing farmers’ protest. The girl on the train trailer Parineeti Chopra starter trailer The girl on the train is out. Ribhu Dasgupta directed the film and it is based on the best-selling novel written by Paula Hawkins. The film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and will be released February 26 on Netflix. Mariah Carey’s sister sues her for public humiliation Mariah Carey’s sister Alison Carey sued the singer over the content of her memoir The meaning of Mariah Carey. In the book, Mariah described the relationship between the siblings as being alien. Alison sued Mariah for $ 1.25 million. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host Golden Globe Awards Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host the 78th Golden Globe Awards. The cast will host the show from different locations with Tina from Rockefeller Center to Amy from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The duo also hosted the awards show in 2015. Read also | ‘The Girl on the Train’ trailer released: Parineeti set to take fans on an exciting train ride Read also | Mariah Carey’s sister sues her for $ 1.25 million for ‘public humiliation’ Read also | Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host 78th Golden Globe Awards from different venues Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Tune in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.







