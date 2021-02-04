Tamil star actor Vijay Sethupathi is well known to play a key role in Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut. Entitled Sunny, the series will be directed by renowned director duo Raj & DK.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz among Bollywood media is that Vijay Sethupathi is going to be paid more than Shahid Kapoor for the series. However, to clarify the same, we have to wait a few more days.

The rated heroine Raashi Khanna will be considered the love interest of Shahid Kapoor in the eight-part series produced by Amazon Prime Video.

