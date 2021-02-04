Former Cowboys LB Thomas Hollywood Henderson wants to overcome fear and mistrust of COVID-19 vaccine

Thomas Hollywood Henderson knows history and understands resistance. The former Cowboys linebacker is also watching the news from his home in Boca Raton, Florida, and seeing African Americans dying at an alarming rate from COVID-19.

Henderson, 67, received his two Pfizer shots, driving an hour to a Miami hospital to get the shot.

His message is clear, not so much the African American community, but everyone: I did not take the vaccine for myself, he said on Wednesday morning. I took it for you.

Henderson said two former teammates Roger Staubach and Ed Too Tall Jones informed him that they had received the vaccine. Good friend of the Hendersons and former Miami Dolphins teammate Nat Moore also received the vaccine.

For Henderson and others his age, listening to doctors about the coronavirus is more important than listening to doctors. He doesn’t want people to believe in vaccine nonsense.

We’re over 65, we’ve been vaccinated our entire lives from the age of five or six, said Henderson, who still has a scar from getting the shot so he could go to elementary school in years. 1950. So that’s not a good excuse.

In 1932, the Public Health Department, in conjunction with the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama, initiated a program to treat syphilis in African American men. According to the CDC, the experiment was conducted without the consent of the men involved. The lack of treatment for syphilis continued for years, resulting in hundreds of deaths. The CDC reports the program was supposed to last six months but continued for 40 years.

In 1973, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the study participants and their families. A $ 10 million out-of-court settlement was reached with the government in addition to lifelong medical and funeral services.

The effects of this program are the genesis of a generation of American-Americans wary of government-administered vaccines.

Henderson wants out of fear.

When I admire that (over 400,000 people) died, I don’t think of the Tuskegee experience, he said. I speak now. I’m talking about my life and your life and like now. I am wearing my mask today. I don’t wear my mask for myself. I wear it for you.

Henderson said he left his Florida home once last year to visit his brother in Austin. That day, Henderson left for Halloween with goggles, bought from The Home Depot, a mask and gloves. It was a short trip to check out his home and family in Austin.

Henderson’s son-in-law, grandson and nephew contracted the virus. His grandson contracted it while playing a high school basketball game. Her nephew is currently in the hospital. This virus, as it has been done for many, has struck near us.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, 449,663 people have died from COVID-19 with 26.5 million infected. California has the most cases with 3.3 million and Texas with 2.4 million.

The COVID Tracking Project, in collaboration with Boston University, reports that African Americans are 1.5 times more infected with the virus than whites.

The underlying health issues and the lack of proper health care are some of the reasons.

This is why getting the vaccine is so important.

During a conference call with reporters Wednesday afternoon, Allen Sills, the NFL chief medical officer, touted the vaccinations. The NFL wants to show it supports efforts to fight the virus through vaccinations.

Now it is not certain that players, coaches and team leaders are vaccinated.

These are all active conversations that continue with the players’ association and their medical advisers, Sills said. Make no mistake, we and the players’ association medical officials strongly believe in vaccinations. We believe it is safe. We believe it is effective. We believe it is imperative to come out of this pandemic. So, continue to have these conversations and work very closely together.

The NFL, despite many measures, has moved games and had players and coaches tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday afternoon, days away from Super Bowl LV, ESPN reported that the Kansas City Chiefs hairstylist tested positive for COVID-19. The hairstylist was cutting the hair of the Daniel Kilgores Safeguarding Center when the test results came to light.

It has been an unusual year, said Jeff Miller, executive vice president of communications, public affairs and politics for the NFL. This one wasn’t looking to recur, let’s be frank about it. We were hoping next year we can get back to normal. But in the meantime, we have done what I think is responsible. We have found the best experts, whether in government or outside of government, and we have relied on them to help us throughout this season.

There’s only one game left in the NFL season, but for men like Henderson, the game of life goes on.

I was 37 years clean and sober, said Henderson. I don’t go out like that.

