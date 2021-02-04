Twitter shares the 10 most cited K-Pop songs of 2020





GOYANG, SOUTH KOREA – June 10: TWICE’s Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Sana, Jihyo during MBC Music Channel … [+] Live broadcast of ‘Show Champion’ at Ilsan MBC Dream Center on June 10, 2020 in Goyang, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins via Getty Images) ImaZins via Getty Images

Perhaps more than any other year in history, 2020 was a time when K-pop’s greatest songs were just viral thrills or trending topics, but proper global bangs. A number of South Korean bands have taken major radio, streaming services and chart wins in countless countries with their latest singles, and now the best-known of them have all been brought together. Twitter has revealed a list of the 10 most mentioned K-pop songs on the site in 2020, and one name dominates the field. K-pop’s biggest name, BTS, finished 2020 with six of the 10 most mentioned K-pop titles on Twitter around the world, and it’s not shocking to see their name not only at the top of the charts. , but in several spaces near the forehead. The Dynamite septets, by far their most successful release to date, take the crown, and while Twitter hasn’t revealed exactly how many tweets mentioned the song, it was probably a bit more than any other track on the list. . The song was a huge hit pretty much everywhere, and despite being released in August, it’s still going strong in many territories. MORE FORBESItzy, TWICE, Loona, (G) I-Dle, and Red Velvet: K-Pop girl groups that could break out in America in 2021

The same group occupies the next three spots, as BTS singles On, Black Swan and Life Goes On, all tracks released in 2020, appear at numbers 2, 3 and 4, respectively. The seven-member vocal lineup also sees their songs close the charts, as Boy With Luv, a 2019 release, and Shadow come in at numbers 9 and 10, respectively. Four other South Korean artists, Got7, NCT 2020, Blackpink and Twic also found space on the 10 point tally, each claiming a rung. The social media platform appears to use the term K-pop loosely, as the group’s most mentioned track, BTSs Dynamite, isn’t often described as such. The tune is performed entirely in English, and it’s basically just a simple pop track that just happens to be performed by a group from South Korea, which isn’t usually what defines K-pop. Twitter reports that in 2020 6.7 billion K-pop tweets were sent. This is a new record, according to the site. MORE FORBESLoona makes history with her first-ever Billboard pop chart hit These are the 10 most mentioned K-pop songs of 2020, according to Twitter. N ° 1 – BTS – Dynamite N ° 2 – BTS – Activated N ° 3 – BTS – Black Swan N ° 4 – BTS – Life goes on N ° 5 – Got7 – Breath N ° 6 – NCT 2020 – Resonance # 7 – Blackpink – How do you like it N ° 8 – Twice – Over and over N ° 9 – BTS – Boy with Luv N ° 10 – BTS – Shadow MORE FORBESOne statistic highlights how massive 2020 has been for BTS on the Hot 100

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos