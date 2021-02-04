Major stock indexes end with modest gains on Wall Street

DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA

Shares closed slightly higher on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors focus on some strong earnings reports from big tech companies and hope for more economic stimulus in Washington.

Investors also continue to watch the stocks of companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, which have been targeted by an online community of investors seeking to push them higher at the expense of hedge funds who bet stocks would drop. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%. Google’s parent company Alphabet jumped after reporting an explosive quarter as its digital advertising machine regained momentum. Treasury yields have increased.

This is a last minute update.

The S&P 500 was up 0.5% as of 2:40 p.m. EST. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99 points, or 0.3%, to 30,787. The highly technological Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Google’s parent company Alphabet jumped 9.5% after reporting an explosive quarter as its digital advertising machine picked up momentum.

It’s a busy tech week for profits. After the closing bell, investors will get results from tech giant Cisco Systems as well as payments giant PayPal.

Meanwhile, Amazon shares fell 0.7% after the company reported a huge increase in quarterly profits. Amazon also said its founder and CEO Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO to focus on broader work within the company.

With Democrats and Republicans still far removed from backing President Joe Bidens for a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, investors are betting the administration will opt for a reconciliation process to get the legislation through Congress.

GameStop and other recent high-profile actions have increased slightly. GameStop grew by 14.4% and AMC by 17.6%. The stocks have been taken into a speculative frenzy by online forum traders looking to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds who have bet stocks will fall.

GameStop plunged 60% to $ 90 a share on Tuesday and AMC Entertainment lost 41.2% to $ 7.82. Both companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as investors pushed stocks to astronomical levels.

There’s been a showdown that’s been brewing for about a week now, that the markets are ripe for a correction and whether the events of the last little one are a precipitating event, said Jamie Cox, Managing Partner of Harris Financial Group.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has called for a meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Reserve and others to discuss recent volatility and to determine whether recent activity is consistent with investor protection and fair markets and effective, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

GameStop, whose shares primarily trade on investor opinion rather than company news, has announced that it is hiring Matt Francis, formerly chief engineering officer at Amazon Web Services, in the newly created role of director. of technology.

Investors also had economic reports to work on. A gauge in the service sector, where most Americans work, reached its highest level in nearly two years last month. The measure released by the Institute for Supply Management climbed to 58.7% in January, up one percentage point from the previous month.

Meanwhile, a report on private sector hiring by payroll data firm ADP showed employers hired 174,000 workers in January, which was far better than economists expected.

The deployment of the vaccine is also increasingly organized and gaining momentum.

It’s very market-friendly, Cox said. The events that will determine the outcome of 2021 are obviously how quickly we reach a point where the world can function and function more normally.

Energy companies rose as the price of crude oil jumped 1.7%. Exxon Mobil was up 3.9% and Schlumberger 6.7%.

The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.13% from 1.09% on Tuesday night.

Josh Boak, editor of AP Economics, contributed.