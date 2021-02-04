FarmersProtest Gets Global Support; Bollywood ministers and celebrities slam Rihanna and Thunberg with #IndiaTogether

New Delhi: Amid the intensifying agitation among farmers, the Foreign Office on Wednesday criticized global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for supporting the farmers protests, at the center of a highly polarized international debate that has seen several Bollywood and cricket stars. and key ministers rally around the government in its crackdown. Also read – ‘India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised’ – Sachin Tendulkar responds after Rihanna and Greta Thunberg tweet in favor of farmers

In a statement, the MEA said the temptation to sensationalist hashtags and comments on social media is neither accurate nor responsible. He also said the facts should be checked before rushing to comment. Amid all of these developments, the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda were all the rage on Twitter. Also Read – Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Others Support Center After Rihanna’s Tweet Against Farmers’ Protest

What Global Celebrities Said: The whole episode began when Rihanna, one of today’s biggest pop stars with 101 million Twitter followers, kicked off the global choir in support of Indian farmers on Tuesday, taking their movement to a new high. “Why aren’t we talking about this ?! #FarmersProtest, ”she tweeted, linking a CNN article about the internet shutdown around New Delhi as protesters clashed with police. Also Read – Diljit Dosanjh Has New Crush On Rihanna, Releases Song ‘RiRi’ For Her, Here’s What It Means

Shortly after Greta Thunberg’s tweet, “We stand in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India.” The Swedish climate activist posted again later in the day, saying Here’s a toolkit if you want to help. This led the user to a document with details on how to support the protest, including creating a storm on Twitter and protesting outside Indian embassies.

We are in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

US actor Amanda Cerni, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Meena Harris, star of Serendipity Cusack, retweeted a post from Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate reading: “Let’s talk about what’s happening in India in this regard. #FarmersProtest moment, ”and former adult star Mia Khalifa who asked: What’s going on with human rights violations ?! They cut the Internet in New Delhi ?! #FarmersProtest. “

Politicians criticize the provocative tweets: In the evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern and said India stands united and united to make progress. “Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate, only ‘progress’ can. India is united and united to move forward, ”Shah tweeted.

No propaganda can discourage the unity of India! No propaganda can stop India from reaching new heights! Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate, only progress can. India is united and united to progress.#IndiaCounterPropaganda#IndiaTogether https://t.co/ZJXYzGieCt – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 3, 2021

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal added, “Fearing the growing power of India, international forces are conspiring to weaken our country and the country’s democracy.

Many of their colleagues, including Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, VK Singh and Ramesh Pokhriyal, have joined them.

Bollywood Stars Join: The ministers’ views also found support in Bollywood with actors Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar among those urging people to beware of false propaganda.

Kumar was among the first to share the MEA’s statement, saying the government’s efforts to address the issue are “obvious”. “Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Let’s support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda, ”Kumar wrote.

Farmers are an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts to solve their problems are evident. Lets support an out-of-court resolution, rather than paying attention to whoever makes a difference. #IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda https://t.co/LgAn6tIwWp – Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 3, 2021

Devgn said people should not “fall for false propaganda against India or Indian policies”. Johar said the country should not let “no one divide us”.

“We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is caution and patience at every turn. Together, let’s do all we can to find solutions that work for everyone. Our farmers are the backbone of India. Let no one divide us. #IndiaTogether, ”he said.

Suniel Shetty also shared the MEA’s response on Twitter, saying nothing is “more dangerous than a half-truth.”

Cricket stars Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble also used the twin hashtags to amplify the pushback. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stay united as a nation, ”Tendulkar tweeted.

India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. Outside forces can be spectators but not participants.

Indians know India and should decide for India. Let us stay united as a nation.#IndiaTogether #IndiaCounterPropaganda – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 3, 2021

Endless agitation: Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have camped at several Delhi border crossings since November last year, asking the government to repeal the three agricultural laws and the legal guarantee of a support price minimum (MSP) for their crops. Protest sites have been turned into fortresses with police erecting multi-layered barricades and accordion wires to stop the movement of vehicles.

Internet back to protest sites: Meanwhile, the Home Office said there had been no extension of the internet suspension at Delhi’s borders which was until the night of February 2. The ministry had announced the suspension of the internet at Delhi’s three border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where the farmers protests are underway from 11 p.m. on January 29 to 11 p.m. on January 31. He later extended the suspension to 11 p.m. on February 2.