British Indian actor Dev Patel, British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed Land 2021 Golden Globe nods | Global





On February 3, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, with British Indian actor Dev Patel and British Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed being nominated among the nominees. For the first time in Golden Globes history, the nominations were announced virtually, following current security measures during the Covid pandemic. Six-time Golden Globe winner Sarah Jessica Parker and Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson announced the nominees. Patel, who won a 2017 Golden Globes nomination for Lion, was nominated this year for the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film for his role in The Personal Story of David Copperfield. Its competitors include Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm; James Corden for The Prom; Lin-Manuel Miranda for Hamilton; and Andy Samberg for Palm Springs. David Copperfield’s personal story reimagines Charles Dickens ‘classic ode to courage and perseverance through the comedic lens of his award-winning filmmakers giving Dickens’ tale new life for a cosmopolitan era with a diverse set of actors stage and cinema everywhere. the world. Ahmed is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Drama for his work in the film Sound of Metal. Other nominees in this category include Chadwick Boseman (Ma Raineys Black Bottom); Anthony Hopkins (the father); Gary Oldman (Mank); and Tahar Rahim the Mauritanian). Ahmed was also nominated in 2017 for The Night Of. In the Amazon Prime Video movie, Sound of Metal, Ahmed stars as traveling punk-metal drummer Ruben. During a series of adrenaline-filled overnight concerts, Ruben begins to suffer from intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him that his condition will quickly worsen, he thinks that his musical career and with it his life is over. His groupmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) places the recovering heroin addict in a secluded, sober deaf home in the hopes that it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adjust to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him as he is, Ruben must choose between his balance and the will to resume the life he once knew. Reacting to his nomination, Ahmed told Variety: Sometimes you can have a really special experience directing a movie, but the movie itself comes out in a way that you didn’t expect. In terms of all of this wonderful attention, this is something I’m grateful for, mainly what informed the movie. Ahmed added: I think this idea of ​​deafness as a culture, rather than a disability, is powerful and that I was happy to be educated on. I think about my experiences in the deaf community and all that I have learned from these interactions that I find invaluable. I would love to hear messages from individuals within the ASL community and allow them to really speak for themselves. The 78th Golden Globes will be held on February 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on NBC. The event will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Fey will be live from the Rainbow Room in New York and Poehler will be live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos