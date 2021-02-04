Chloe Zhao on finding a “delicate balance” when editing “Nomadland”





02/03/2021



Carolyn Giardina



Zhao wrote, directed and produced the film with Frances McDormand but admits, “I’m happier in the editing room than anywhere else in the process.”

Multihyphenate Chlo Zhao wrote, directed, edited and produced Nomadland, but she notes, “I’m happier in the editing room than anywhere else in the process. “I grew up with manga. I wanted to be a manga artist. So before I knew I could tell stories with words, I was telling stories in pictures, in edited pictures,” she says, explaining her process. “When I write a script, I edit it in my head. On set, I’ll think about how I’m going to edit it.” During a shoot, she watches the dailies every night and continues to write. “The script does not end until the morning of the last day [of the shoot],” she says. Projector Nomadland, which garnered a series of accolades including the Golden Lion of the Venice Film Festival, is set in the American West and is based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 book Nomadland: surviving America in the 21st century. Zhao offers a look at modern day nomads, exposing the viewer to this world through the eyes of Fern, played by Frances McDormand, a woman adapting to the itinerant life. The cast also includes David Strathairn and true nomads Linda May, Bob Wells and Charlene Swankie. “We knew Fern was going to be a listener. [Those moments are] very crucial for the film. She gives you gold, “Zhao says of McDormand, who was also a producer.” There was also a choice of everything in the movie being Fern’s perspective, even though it’s a shot that looks at the sequoias. There is also a delicate balance [in the edit] of how much you go with landscapes without going back to Fern. Because the moment you lose that perspective, you aren’t. It becomes a travel video. “ Zhao also incorporated moments in which cast members who are true nomads shared their experiences. “It might sound a little more unscripted because that’s a goal: you want the performer to feel in the moment,” she says, adding that she knew their stories from previous conversations. “When they’re on set, they won’t deliver exactly the same thing, but they know how to tell their story.” She found that the imperfections of unprofessional performance made the stories all the more moving. “It’s that uncomfortable, almost too real feeling of just holding someone’s face long enough and tripping over their lines, when they’re talking about something so personal and real,” Zhao said. “It’s something almost impossible to recreate in a staged situation.” In editing these sequences, she often stayed on the speaker’s plan, while giving a more “traditional” edit to the scenes between McDormand and Strathairn. “It’s interesting to always think about how many mistakes you want to leave in there,” Zhao says of the most improvised stories. “It’s hard for me. At what point does it get, people feel like, ‘Oh, is that wrong? “When are you going, ‘Is that real?” And that’s a very delicate thing. Because being human is being a little offbeat. It was exciting for me to put on these performances; you can play a lot. “ This story first appeared in the January 20 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







