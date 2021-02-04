Lady Gaga reveals ‘very important member’ of her family fell ‘very, very sick’ with COVID-19

Lady Gaga has revealed that one of her family members was hospitalized for two months while battling COVID-19.

The 34-year-old singer recounted People that a “ very important member ” of his family was taken to hospital after falling “ very, very sick ” with COVID-19.

The 11 Grammy Award winner admitted it was difficult for her to visit them in the ICU because she had to be alone.

When asked what had given her hope over the past year, she said: ‘I have to be honest. I’m about to cry on the other end of that call with you because they’re really – they’re doctors, nurses, essential workers. I haven’t spoken to this person about it publicly, but I will tell you that a very important member of my family has been very, very ill recently and in the hospital for almost two months.

“ I have been to the intensive care unit several times on my own because you can’t go in with more than one person, if you can go in. I have never seen the heroic acts of bravery I witnessed, looking at those doctors, nurses and people who were cleaning in the hospital, ”she said.

Gaga also revealed that she was moved by the friendliness of the staff while her loved one was in the hospital.

She added: ‘They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared about me, who – I assure you no one could even recognize me behind all the gear I was wearing. They just said, ‘How are you? How is your family? Everything is fine? Can we do something? ‘

Singer Shallow has assisted with relief efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and said she is particularly passionate about helping small businesses that have been devastated by the shutdown of their industries.

Speaking to People magazine, Gaga said: “ What I look forward to the most is making sure that small business owners and people who work for small businesses can get back to work and live their life.

“ My dad runs a restaurant and I saw the real heartache it caused him – and my family knows it intimately, looking at the way restaurateurs have suffered, ” she added.

Gaga sang the U.S. national anthem last month at Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

His second duet album with Tony Bennett, 94, will be released in the second quarter of 2021.

The singer also has film projects in the work, including portraying Patrizia Reggiani in a project directed by Ridley Scott, as well as a role in David Leitch’s action thriller Bullet Train.