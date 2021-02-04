Connect with us

Entertainment

Lady Gaga reveals ‘very important member’ of her family fell ‘very, very sick’ with COVID-19

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Lady Gaga reveals ‘very important member’ of her family fell ‘very, very sick’ with COVID-19

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Posted: | Updated:

Lady Gaga has revealed that one of her family members was hospitalized for two months while battling COVID-19.

The 34-year-old singer recounted People that a “ very important member ” of his family was taken to hospital after falling “ very, very sick ” with COVID-19.

The 11 Grammy Award winner admitted it was difficult for her to visit them in the ICU because she had to be alone.

Sick family: Lady Gaga, featured last April during One World: Together At Home, revealed that a family member was hospitalized for two months while battling COVID-19

When asked what had given her hope over the past year, she said: ‘I have to be honest. I’m about to cry on the other end of that call with you because they’re really – they’re doctors, nurses, essential workers. I haven’t spoken to this person about it publicly, but I will tell you that a very important member of my family has been very, very ill recently and in the hospital for almost two months.

“ I have been to the intensive care unit several times on my own because you can’t go in with more than one person, if you can go in. I have never seen the heroic acts of bravery I witnessed, looking at those doctors, nurses and people who were cleaning in the hospital, ”she said.

Gaga also revealed that she was moved by the friendliness of the staff while her loved one was in the hospital.

She added: ‘They put their heart and soul into their work, and they even cared about me, who – I assure you no one could even recognize me behind all the gear I was wearing. They just said, ‘How are you? How is your family? Everything is fine? Can we do something? ‘

Very sick: The 34-year-old singer, shown at Joe Biden's inauguration last month, told People that a 'very important member' of her family was taken to hospital after falling ' 'very, very sick' with COVID-19

Very sick: The 34-year-old singer, shown at Joe Biden’s inauguration last month, told People that a ‘very important member’ of her family was taken to hospital after falling ‘ ‘very, very sick’ with COVID-19

Singer Shallow has assisted with relief efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and said she is particularly passionate about helping small businesses that have been devastated by the shutdown of their industries.

Speaking to People magazine, Gaga said: “ What I look forward to the most is making sure that small business owners and people who work for small businesses can get back to work and live their life.

“ My dad runs a restaurant and I saw the real heartache it caused him – and my family knows it intimately, looking at the way restaurateurs have suffered, ” she added.

Restricted visits: The 11 Grammy Award winner admitted it was difficult for her to visit them in the ICU because she had to be alone

Restricted visits: The 11 Grammy Award winner admitted it was difficult for her to visit them in the ICU because she had to be alone

Gaga sang the U.S. national anthem last month at Joe Biden’s inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

His second duet album with Tony Bennett, 94, will be released in the second quarter of 2021.

The singer also has film projects in the work, including portraying Patrizia Reggiani in a project directed by Ridley Scott, as well as a role in David Leitch’s action thriller Bullet Train.

Coming soon: Gaga's second duet album with Tony Bennett, presented together in 2016 in New York, to be released in Q2 2021

Coming soon: Gaga’s second duet album with Tony Bennett, presented together in 2016 in New York, to be released in Q2 2021

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: