Mythical Entertainment Appoints Neel Yalamarthy Vice President of Strategy and Business Development – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: Neel Yalamarthy joined Mythical Entertainment as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. He will report directly to Mythical COO Brian Flanagan, as well as the founders Rhett & Link. Yalamarthy was most recently part of the Sports & Entertainment team at YouTube, where he oversaw product marketing and strategic initiatives for sports content and partnerships, licensed movies and shows, and YouTube Originals. In this capacity, he helped launch YouTube’s first exclusive live game distribution partnership with Major League Baseball and advised the analysis and launch of numerous live sports offerings around the world. In addition, he supported YouTube’s multi-year sponsorship deal with the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the NFL National Teams, Rams and Chargers. Outside of sports, Yalamarthy has helped launch and scale YouTube’s ad-supported movie offering, partnering with top studios such as Disney, Warner Bros, MGM, and Lionsgate, among others. , to offer free full movies to the platform. Prior to YouTube, Yalamarthy was part of the Chief of Staff team of Google’s Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing strategy and operations for the global marketing organization, and started his career at PwC Strategy & (formerly Booz & Co.), advising executives in Private Equity, Retail and consumer industries. He graduated from Brown University. “Neel brings to Mythical an exceptional combination of talents: intellectual firepower, analytical rigor and a keen eye for what’s next for the burgeoning designer economy,” said Flanagan. “His track record of business development and audience at YouTube makes him the ideal setting to guide our next phase of growth, through investments both internally at Mythical and Smosh and externally in other companies led by creators. Rhett & Link and I are delighted to welcome him to the team. Mythical is a premier internet entertainment studio run by YouTube creators Rhett & Link. The YouTube channels owned and operated by the company have racked up 75 million subscribers and 25 billion lifetime views, and the combined number of subscribers on Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Snap, TikTok and Twitter exceeds 45 million. Rhett & Link hosts the internet’s most popular daily show, Good morning mythical, now in its eighth year. In 2019, Mythical completed the first major M&A transaction in the YouTube space by acquiring the comedy brand Smosh, one of the largest and oldest internet media companies.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos