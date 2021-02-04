Legendary actor Cicely Tyson’s public screening at Harlem Church – CBS New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork / AP) – Those wishing to pay tribute to legendary actor Cicely Tyson will have a chance at a public screening at a famous Manhattan church.

The viewing of the actor, who died last week at the age of 96, will take place at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem on Monday, according to a statement from his family through his manager Larry Thompson.

Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and COVID-19 protocols will be in place, with masks and social distancing requirements. No photographs will be allowed, according to the statement.

Reverend Calvin Butts got to know Tyson for the past 20 years after she joined the church.

“She was clearly a diva, but a diva with grace,” Butts told CBS2’s Cory James.

Butts said Tyson was at church a few days before he died.

“She was full of life. She looked good. She was laughing at different things, and she was just a wonderful, wonderful woman, ”he said.

Tyson’s passing sparked a flood of accolades for the Trailblazer, who won two Emmys for playing the 110-year-old former slave in the 1974 television drama “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.” A younger generation of moviegoers saw her in the 2011 film, “The Help”.

