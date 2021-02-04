Eternals movie set in real locations most of the time, says Salma Hayek





With Ajak, Eternals frontman Salma Hayek says the film differs from its Marvel predecessors as it is shot on location.

Eternals Star Salma Hayek says the film is unlike any other episode in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it is actually shot on location. The film will follow a race of immortal beings created by the Celestials who have lived in hiding on Earth for thousands of years and even helped shape the course of human history. Eternals finished production just ahead of the coronavirus shutdown and, after numerous delays, it is currently slated for release on November 5, 2021. Part of Marvel Studios Phase 4, Eternals will introduce a whole new band of heroes to the franchise who must band together to protect Earth from a humanoid race called the Deviants. Although more information on Eternalsis shrouded in mystery, perhaps due to its obscure source material, the film has an impressive ensemble cast, including Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry and The iron Throne the former Richard Madden and Kit Harington. Salma Hayek stars in the role of Ajak, the frontman of the Eternals. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Features One Of Eternals’ Most Important Powers In a recent discussion with AND, Salma Hayek explained how Eternals differs from its predecessors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Directed by Oscar favorite Chlo Zhao for her work on Nomadland, Eternals will have a very different feel to other Marvel films as it’s shot in real locations, according to Hayek. The Ajak actress seems to attribute this style of production to Zhaos’ creative vision. Hayek said: I think he definitely has his own DNA in the Marvel Universe. It’s different. It was directed by a woman [Chlo Zhao] and we didn’t do most of the stuff in the studio. These are real places, which is unusual for Marvel. I’m very excited about the movie, it definitely has the special vibe that’s unique. I’m really excited about it and love my character and love the cast. Shooting on location aside, Eternals was already shaping up to be a significant change from other Marvel films, given that it spans several millennia and includes the MCU’s first openly gay superhero in Brian Tyree Henrys. Phastos. But perhaps the hiring of such an acclaimed director like Zhao was the biggest departure for Project Marvel. His previous films, Nomadland and The Cavalier,were produced on tiny budgets compared to Marvel movies and often used non-actors in an attempt to create a more immersive feel. Eternals seems like a completely intentional departure from Marvel, perhaps in an effort to keep the franchise fresh and avoid the ill effects of superhero oversaturation. Zhao seems to be the ideal person for this job. While she is already lending her own creative voice and direction to the Marvel franchise, it will be exciting to see how Zhao attempts to shake up the superhero genre as a whole. Next: Every Marvel Movie And TV Show Releasing In 2021 Source: AND Every character who is a Skywalker (as defined by Skywalker)

