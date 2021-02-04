Pastor of the First Reformed Church in Schenectady happy to make Heritage Sunday part of his trip

As an intentional interim minister for over three decades, Lynn Carman Bodden has come and gone much of her life, making greetings and farewells a regular part of her job.

This weekend, however, as Schenectady’s First Reformed Church joins some of its neighbors in Stockade to mark its annual Heritage Sunday, Bodden, after just three months of work, will not only feel right at home, but also pretty well installed.

I think this will be the last, said Bodden, who started First Reformed on Oct. 15 and hopes to continue in his temporary role as senior pastor for another 12 months or so and then retire. The role suits me. I have learned a lot from dealing with different congregations, and I have been able to see when they are doing something right and take that to another congregation and share that with them.

Bodden arrived in Schenectady in 2014 with her husband, Peter, who recently retired as senior pastor at Emmanuel-Friedens Church in Schenectady. They immediately moved to the Stockade area upon their arrival and Bodden began working as an interim minister at Scotia Reformed Church and then at First Church in Albany. And although this is her first time attending the annual Heritage Sunday event, she knows the area well.

I’ve been just around the corner from First Reformed for a while now and we really love the neighborhood, said Bodden. The palisade is very unique, and when we visited here from Connnecticut when my husband was looking for a job, the person from the search committee led us through the palisade. We were drawn to its quaintness and it felt very European to us. My mother was Dutch and I was basically an exchange student in Germany and spent time there studying at university. And we had lived in older houses before, although they weren’t as old as the one today, so that wasn’t a problem. But our house is now by far the oldest.

However, Schenectady’s First Reformed Church, established in the 1680s shortly after the town was founded, is not the oldest church Bodden worked at.

In fact, the first church I served in Connecticut was older than First Reformed, she said. It was either 1643 or 44. But there is a wonderful story here in Schenectady and I haven’t really delved into that story yet. I kind of hit the ground when we got here in 2014.

When Bodden worked at Albany’s First Church, she was pastor of a congregation that dates back to 1642.

Yes, the church in Albany also had a lot of history, she says. I hope I will soon have time to take a closer look at the history in this area.

When Bodden took over from retired Senior Pastor Bill Levering in October, First Reformed was holding limited church services, but over the winter he returned to online worship.

Zooming is something I was already familiar with, and it was great that this church already had its virtual services up and running, and it was really good quality, she said. COVID certainly slows things down and makes everything more difficult.

The situation made it difficult to get to know the members of her new congregation, but she is doing what she can with the help of Associate Pastor Daniel Carlson.

It’s hard to recognize people when you’ve only seen them on Zoom and see them in person with a mask on, she says. And worship is supposed to be a dialogue between the leaders and the congregation, so I miss the feedback I get from people. Fortunately, I am blessed, as is the church, to have Daniel. He is responsible for pastoral care and he is very good at it. But it’s harder for me to know people and for them to know me.

Bodden is expected to get to know more people this weekend. On Saturday, the church will sell light fixtures for $ 5 in its yard at 8 North Church St., and between 5:20 p.m. on that day, people are welcome to use these lights, or build their own, and walk around. the Stockade district.

A self-guided tour starting at the North Gate at the corner of Front and North Church Street is also available at www.historicstockade.com. Users will need to download the izi.travel app for the Discover Schenectady tour.

Sunday, several virtual events are planned through First Reformed. During the regular 10 hour service, a tribute will be paid in honor of the four Native American chiefs who were Reformed members in the early 18th century. Four portraits of these leaders have been framed by the church and will be on display.

Sunday at 11:30 a.m. the church will host a presentation by author John Gearing and city historian Chris Leonard on Gearings’ new book, Schenectady Genesis. Leonard served as a copywriter for the job.

The first Reformed Jazz Vespers concert at 5 p.m. can be seen on YouTube and will feature an original song written for the occasion by First Reformed member Andy Chestnut. The play is called This Land, which tells listeners about Schenectadys close association with the Mohawks. Musicians will include Max Caplan on piano and Pete Tioga on bass. Storyteller Joe Doolittle will host the event.

For more information on any of the Heritage Sunday events, visit www.1streformed.com.

The history of the churches of Stockade recalls the resilient Schenectady

Every February, people around the Stockade neighborhood, especially those from the Early Reformed Church, seem to be a little more interested in the story.

And even though they don’t want to celebrate this whole story, part of it is quite tragic, they want to remember it and honor it. That’s why the First Reformed Church in Schenectady came up with a particular theme for this weekend Heritage Sunday, Resilient Schenectady.

We look back on our past congregations each February, as several of the most formidable events in our history have taken place this month, said Laura Lee, archivist at First Reformed. We recalled these and other events to pick the theme for this year’s Heritage Sunday, and Resilient Schenectady jumped in. We recognized how solutions to the circumstances we face today, in the midst of the current pandemic, push us to seek resilience similar to what has helped us bounce back and rebuild time and time again in the past.

Along with the Schenectady massacre on the night of February 8, 1690, the other two major disasters that visited First Reformed in February were the drowning of Rev. Clark V. Poling on an army transport ship during WWII. world (on February 3, 1943) and a devastating fire that nearly destroyed the church building on February 1, 1948.

The Schenectady Massacre happened over three centuries ago when the French and their Indian allies attacked the small settlement of Schenectady, killing 60 people and taking 23 captives.

To understand the Schenectady Massacre, you need to contextualize it through the lens of King Williams’ war, which took place from 1689 to 1697, said Schenectady town historian Chris Leonard. King Williams’ War resembled a World War I in that it raged across much of the known world, and in North America the conflict was between the British and the French over control of land and trade. beaver furs.

It was Albany, and not Schenectady, who was the initial target of the raid, led by the French Jacques Le Moyne from Sainte-Hélène and Nicolas d’Alleboust from Manthet. The couple commanded a group made up of 114 French Canadians and around 100 mostly Algonquin Indians.

Due to the extreme cold and snowy terrain, the Canadians switched sides and decided to attack the nearest and less well-defended village of Schenectady, Leonard said. It should be noted that none of the accounts from the French side describe the village as having been protected by snowmen.

Poling, originally from Ohio, had served as a senior pastor at First Reformed since 1936 when he volunteered to serve as an army chaplain when World War II broke out.

When the Polings ship, the Dorchester, was struck by a German submarine on February 2, 1943, she was one of four chaplains who handed over life jackets to the soldiers and remained on the ship when it ran out of power. lifeboats. As a result, the four chaplains drowned in the icy waters of the North Atlantic and were posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross and the Purple Heart.

On a subzero Sunday morning on February 1, 1948, a fire ravaged the First Reformed building, leaving only three exterior stone walls from which the structure was rebuilt. The building was designed by architect Edward Tuckerman Potter and originally built in 1863.

February to the first reform

A look at some of the church’s February milestones over the years:

February 1679: Domine Schaets is invited by the city of Albany to visit Schenectady at least four times a year to administer the Blessed Sacrament.

February 8, 1690: The French and their Indian allies kill 60 people, including the first pastor of the first Reformers, Domine Petrus Tessemacher, and bring 23 prisoners back to Montreal.

February 10, 1730: The congregation begins raising funds for the purchase of a new bell, a 600-pound silver bell that hung in the belfry of the church’s third place of worship in 1732.

February 21, 1785: Reverend Dirk Romeyn and the consistory lead the formation of the Schenectady Academy and resolve to create a building at the corner of Ferry and Union streets.

February 25, 1795: Schenectady Academy evolves into what is now known as Union College after receiving a state charter and a $ 30,000 donation from First Reformed.

February 3, 1943: Reverend Clark V. Poling is one of four chaplains killed in the North Atlantic when USAT Dorchester, a luxury liner converted to a transport ship, is sunk by a German torpedo.

February 1, 1948: The iconic 1863 building designed by Edward Tuckerman Potter is devastated by fire on Sunday morning, leaving only three exterior stone walls from which the church was rebuilt.

February 8, 1970: The reconstruction of the church spire was marked, completing the restoration of the place of worship from 1863.

February 3, 1991: Opening of the restored and enlarged Walton House and construction of a connecting building with Assembly Hall, offering new and enlarged offices on the first floor.

February 5, 2006: Inauguration of the restored Poling chapel with its new organ.

February 1, 2009: Dedication of the Faith bookstore at Poling House.

