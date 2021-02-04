Entertainment
Ragnarok’s fake actor was really lost watching the movie
Thor: Ragnarok’s fake Odin actor Sam Neill admits he was completely confused while watching the MCU movie which contained the very scene he was in.
Thor: RagnarokOdin’s fake actor Sam Neill says he was really lost watching Taika Waititi’s movie for the first time. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is one of the original Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it wasn’t long ago that his solo franchise seemed to be coming to an end. Everything changed when Marvel Studios brought Waititi on board to directThor: Ragnarok. Thefranchise went in an essentially new direction and essentially restarted theThor series.
WhileThor: Ragnarok featured characters familiar from the franchise and the MCU in general, he brushed off what seemed like major parts of his story setup. One of the best examples of this came with the way the film approached Loki’s ending inThor: The Dark World. The previous film saw Loki begin to impersonate Odin so that he could rule Asgard, and this mystery was seen as a central part of what happened next. Instead, Waititi threw out this mystery almost immediately and asked Thor to force Loki to reveal his lie, while Odin remained on Earth in exile. This not only surprised and confused the Asgardian population.
Sam Neill played a small role inThor: Ragnarok as an Asgardian actor playing Odin in a game version ofThor: The Dark World. This piece was the backdrop for Loki-Odin’s reveal, but it turns out Neill didn’t get what was going on when he finally saw the movie. He said the same in an interview withCollider, noting how confused he was as to whether the character in the scene was Odin or Loki.
I’m not really a complete nerd [into] the Marvel franchise. I was completely taken aback by so many things. I went there with friends who knew a little more than me. I was like, do you know what planet was on right now? Was it Hopkins or was it Loki? And they explained it, they said, you are in the movie! Why do we have to explain it to you? I said, because I’m a little lost. I am really lost here. I shouldn’t really admit it. I should really know what’s going on. [Laughs] It’s weird – it sounds like Tony Hopkins, but it’s not!
Even though Neill was somewhat involved in the scene that troubled him, it is understandable why he was lost. He admits he’s not fully engrossed in the MCU, so there’s a good chance he’s never seenThor: The Dark World. Without knowing that Loki had changed places with Odin before, there would be no way to understand what was happening right away. Plus, this is the only scene Neill is in, so he definitely didn’t have access toThor: Ragnarokthe entire script to understand the full plot. It is even likely that he was not on set the entire time the theater was in use.
Neill’s confusion while watchingThor: Ragnarok shouldn’t matter in the long run. In fact, Odin’s fake actor teased a comeback forThor: love and thunder. There’s no guarantee Neill will return, but it looks like Waititi has an idea to use him again – as long as Neill can travel safely to Australia during a global pandemic. If he does, I hope Neill won’t be so confused with what happens when he sees the final product.
Source: Collider
